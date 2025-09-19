Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks $299 off-white cardigan during Paris outing

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, recently took a trip to spend some quality time together. While on her way to Paris, she shared her travel look with her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts.

Ad

The actress taped herself posing in front of a mirror while showing off her "dream" outfit on her Instagram Stories. While wearing a simple set of black leggings and a black shirt, her golf-inspired cardigan caught the eyes of many.

She wore a cozy white colored cardigan with golf-themed patches. The Patchwork Cardigan is a limited edition garment from the collaboration between Cynthia Rowley and Fore All, which is a premium golf clothing company focused on women playing the sport.

Ad

Trending

The take on a modern yet timeless cardigan is only available for purchase on Cynthia Rowley's official website for a whopping $299. Jena Sims captioned the outfit check as (via Instagram @jenamsims):

"Travel fit is the collab of my dreams @fore.all @cynthiarowley."

Here's a look at Jena Sims' travel outfit to spend time with Brooks Koepka in Paris (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Jena Sims shares her golf-inspired cardigan while travelling to Paris (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also wore the Camo Trucker Hat from Cynthia Rowley's collaboration with Fore All. The hat had a black brim with a green mesh backing. It also features a graphic of tropical plants against the classic camouflage background and retails for $75 on the brand's official website.

Ad

How long have Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka been married?

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka met each other for the first time in 2015 at the Masters Tournament. They recall catching a glimpse of each other on Augusta National's 7th hole.

Despite starting as friends, they eventually went public with their relationship in 2017 following that year's US Open. However, the news did not come out as planned. During the broadcast of the Major championship, renowned golf announcer Joe Buck accidentally stated that Sims was Brooks Koepka's former partner, Becky Edwards, live on air.

Ad

The LIV Golf star proposed to the social media sensation on the gorgeous beaches in Jupiter, Florida, on March 3, 2021. According to People Magazine, she had expected Koepka to propose around the same day.

The lovely couple went on to get married at the Amanyara Resort in Turks and Caicos in June 2022. They had an extravagant ceremony, which included a performance from music icon Ludacris.

Less than a year later, in May, they announced that they were expecting their firstborn child through a wholesome post on Instagram on the professional golfer's 33rd birthday. A few days later, Jena Sims revealed that they were welcoming a baby boy. They had an intimate gender reveal where they bit into a classic glazed donut to discover blue frosting inside. Crew Sims Koepka was born on July 27, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More