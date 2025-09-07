Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks all-pink outfit in latest IG story

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, uploaded a photo of herself in an all-pink outfit on her Instagram story. Sims is a model by profession and a mother to a two-year-old boy. She is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her different outfits.

Recently, the 36-year-old wore a pink slip dress with a matching long jacket. She styled it with a simple necklace and some rings and posted it on her Instagram story.

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

This week, Sims’ husband, Koepka, was playing at the Amgen Irish Open, where he missed the cut line after scoring a total of 7 under. His last appearance was at the LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play, where he finished at T5 with a total score of 5 under. Before that, he also played at the LIV Golf Singapore to have a second-place finish with 12 under. His other top 10 finish came at the LIV Golf Adelaide with a T7 after scoring 6 under.

Brooks Koepka also played the four PGA Tour majors, and his best finish came at the U.S. Open with a T12 after scoring 6 over. Apart from the US Open, he missed the cut in the rest of the three majors, including the Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, stepped up her skincare regimen with an advanced beauty technology.

Jena Sims entered her second SI Swimsuit season in 2025, and before the SI Swimsuit week, she levelled up her skincare game with Radiesse, which is an advanced technology that prevents wrinkles and gives the skin a natural glow. She made a post regarding the same on her Instagram handle, which read:

“I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready! RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21…if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders.”

She continued, “Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE… include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects. These are not all the possible side effects with RADIESSE.”

Sims also mentioned that RADIESSE was available through medical documents nd suggested that potential users cross-check whether the treatment was right for them with their respective providers.

