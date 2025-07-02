Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims rocks ‘golf cart passenger princess’ look during Portugal family trip

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, sported a new look at the Portugal family trip. Sims, Koepka, and their son went on a trip this week, and she had been sharing snippets of her outing on Instagram.

Ad

Recently, Sims uploaded a photo of her new dress on the trip on her Instagram story. In the picture, Sims wore a pink cami top and a green skirt, taking a mirror selfie with her hand covering her face. She captioned the post:

“OOTD: Golf cart passenger princess. Wish I got this skirt in more colors.”

Jena Sims (via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Brooks Koepka last participated in the LIV Golf Dallas, where the golfer withdrew amid the first round, citing illness. Before that, he played at the LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club after finishing at T33 with a total score of 3-under.

Ad

Trending

The LIV golfer's best finish of the season came at the LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club with a T2 after scoring 12-under. His other top-10 finish was at the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club with a T7 after scoring 6-under.

Jena Sims levelled up her skincare before the SI Swimsuit Swim Week

As a SI Swimsuit model, Jena Sims takes care of her skin and body. Last week, she shared a video on her Instagram profile declaring that she levelled up her skincare game before the SI Swimsuit Swim Week. She further provided the safety details with her skincare provider, Radiesse.

Ad

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!...Do not use RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+) if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or aesthetics of the amide type,” she wrote.

Ad

Sims continued to talk about the common side effects of Radiesse. She added that it could also result in difficulty in chewing, saying:

“Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects. These are not all the possible side effects with RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+). RADIESSE is available by prescription only - so ask your provider if RADIESSE is right for you.”

Ad

This is Sims’ second year at the SI Swimsuit. Her rookie year was 2024, when she participated in several photo shoots. The fashionista was selected for the SI Swimsuit through Swim Search in 2023, the same year she was pregnant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More