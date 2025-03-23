Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks husband's LIV Golf team-themed outfit in latest Instagram series post 

Jena Sims displayed her latest outfit in Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team colors on social media. Sims is a model and fashionista by profession and often posts her attire on social media.

Ad

On March 22, Sims tried a new outfit for her fashion series and posted the video on her Instagram handle.

Earlier this month, Sims started a 30-day fashion series for tournament outfits and this video documented the 14th day of the series. In the video, Sims was seen donning a black full-sleeved top and blue shorts and paired it with a black bag and white and blue shoes. The color scheme resembled Smash GC’s logo, and Sims highlighted the same, captioning the post:

Ad

Trending

“Day 14 for @smashgc 💙”

Ad

A day prior to this, Sims had shared a video wherein she donned an Augusta National-inspired green outfit. The attire featured a leather dress with a green bow on the hair. Sims paired it with green and white shoes and a green bag that featured an 'Augusta National tag' on it.

Ad

While Sims dressed herself in Smash GC's colors, her husband Brooks Koepka and his team will next play at the LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral from April 4 to 6.

Koepka’s last tournament was the LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished at T2 with a score of 12 under 201. He also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and the LIV Golf Adelaide to finish at T35 and T7 with 5 under 205 and 6 under 210, respectively. Before this, he ended up at T33 with a score of 5 under 211 at LIV Golf Riyadh.

Ad

Jena Sims donned a green outfit for a charity event

On March 5, Jena Sims shared pictures of her dressed in a green outfit that contained frills on the edges. Sims attended a charity event for the UnLimbited Foundation on March 4, and documented her time at the event via her Instagram handle.

The first picture in her carousel post featured a solo photo of Sims, the second was with a girl from the UnLimbited Foundation. Highlighting the good cause, Sims captioned the post:

Ad

"That feeling when you help raise over 1 million dollars. @unlimbitedfoundation thank you for having me as your host, let’s do it even bigger next year. 💜 Each dollar raised goes towards the @paleyinstitute patients stay at @quantumhouse since they travel from all over the world for limb lengthening and life improving surgeries. They truly are the best in the world."

Ad

Besides her stints for Swimsuit Illustrated, Sims also has established a foundation named Pageant of Hope, which frequently organizes pageant shows to raise money for children ailing with serious diseases and requiring urgent treatment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback