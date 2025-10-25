Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims second screens $6.9B-worth MLB side’s game amid Miss USA 2025 

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a glimpse of splitting her time between watching a baseball game and a pageant. The American actress offered a peek into her weekend fun on her Instagram account.She shared several pictures and videos of traveling to judge the Miss Teen USA 2025 and then watching the Miss USA pageant and a basketball game together. She shared a picture of her television screen showing the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose team value is $6.9 billion (via Forbes), and also her laptop screen with “Miss USA” on it.She hilariously remarked about the two events happening at the same time:&quot;Crazy that there's two world series on at the same time!&quot; Sims wrote.Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims second screens $6.9B-worth MLB side’s game amid Miss USA 2025The 74th edition of Miss USA was held on Oct. 24 at the Grand Sierra Resort and was won by Audrey Eckert. Meanwhile, in baseball, the World Series Game 1 was held between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the former winning the game.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shares a glimpse of her Miss Teen USA dressBrooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, was one of the judges at the Miss Teen USA 2025 pageant held on Oct. 23. She was joined by Cassidy Wolf, Candice Dillard Bassett, Madison Shipman, and Josh Randall as judges for the event.Sims offered a glimpse of her outfit for the big day on her Instagram account on Friday. She shared a reel giving a closer look at her outfit with a caption:&quot;The flamingo dress deserved a permanent spot. 🦩 @georgeshobeika glam: @rydashn @missjuliaaallen&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims wore an all-white dress. She paired it with high-heeled sandals, which she revealed she had also worn at the Ryder Cup in 2023 in Rome.Mailyn Marsh from Missouri won the 2025 Miss Teen USA, while Maisie Adams was the first runner-up, and Ruthie Richey was the second runner-up.Brooks Koepka was part of the biennial tournament in the last edition of the event. He played for the U.S. team, but they lost the tournament. The biennial tournament was held in 2025 in New York, but Koepka was not part of the team. This year, Bryson DeChambeau was the only LIV golfer who played for the U.S. team in the event.These days, Brooks Koepka is enjoying a break. He last played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished in T15. On the LIV Golf Tour, he had several decent finishes in 2025, including solo second at Singapore and T7 at Adelaide. Aside from that, he played in majors but missed the cut in three of them. He was tied for 12th at the U.S. Open.