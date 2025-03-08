Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her 2025 Masters plan - "I've been working" 

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has shared her plans for her Masters this year. The American social media influencer, known for actively posting fashion-related content on her Instagram, is pretty active on social media. She enjoys around 315K followers on her Instagram account.

On March 7, Jena Sims conducted a Q&A session with her fans in her Instagram stories. A fan asked her about her plans for the Masters this year. Sims wrote:

"Yes!! And I've been working on some serious outfit inspo content for y'all this time!!"

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Jena Sims attended the Masters in 2024 with her son Crew. Although LIV golfers struggle to qualify for the Majors, Koepka holds the eligibility to play in the Masters through 2028. He is also eligible to play at the PGA Championship lifetime and US Open through 2028 and The Open Championship through 2027.

As Brooks Koepka is eligible for this year's Masters, probably Jena Sims might attend the Major event at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, in the Q&A session, another fan asked her about how often she travels for golf tournaments. In response, Sims acknowledged that after the birth of Crew, she has limited her outings to golf events as she is "enjoying being home" with her son. However, she has been planning to attend some of the tournaments this year.

"It's so different now with Crew, I'm enjoying being home with him. I used to go to 80% this year I'll prob hit 30% of them," Sims wrote on IG.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Meanwhile, one more fan asked her if she and Crew would play some shots in the Par 3 Contest at the Masters.

"I'm good for a putt or two. I hope we can get Crew hitting a ball by then," Sims responded.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

The Masters Par 3 Contest is a popular golf event taking place at Augusta National, which occurs ahead of the main Major event. It takes place on a nine-hole course where players play with their family members.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her family plans

In her recent Q&A session, Jena Sims answered several fan questions related to her professional life, personal life, motherhood journey, and even family planning. One fan asked her if she wanted to have a "big family."

However, Sims revealed that she only wants to have one more kid.

"No, I just want one more. Plus I'm pushing 40. *Not that having babies after 40 is bad, it just isn't for me," she noted.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have been together since 2015, and after dating for a while, the couple finally tied the knot in June 2022. In July 2023, they welcomed their first child, Crew.

