Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares golden swimsuit look in ‘big Monday mood’ on IG

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, had social media buzzing this week with her latest posts. She recently shared some images of herself taking in the sun on the beach.

In her Instagram Stories, she reposted a snapshot from the carousel of photos uploaded by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She appeared to be by the beachside in a shimmering gold one-piece swimsuit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit captioned the carousel dump as (via Instagram @si_swimsuit):

"Inspiring your mid-summer mood. ✌️😉 #SISwimsuit #SISwim25 #BTS."

Jena Sims replied by saying (via Instagram @jenamsims):

"Big Monday moods!!"

Here's a look at the series of images from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Jena Sims shares her photos from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot (Image via Instagram @si_swimsuit and @jenamsims)

These photographs posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature behind-the-scenes content from the magazine's photoshoot in Bermuda early this year. Renowned photographer Ben Watts captured the image Jena Sims had shared recently on her Instagram page.

She wore the golden colored one piece swimwear from the Los Angeles-based luxury brand SAME. The brand's Gold Chain One Piece in the color shade Mocha Shimmer Lurex retails on their official website for a whopping $275. The garment features bold electroplated gold chains in the front of the straps, while the fabric provides an hourglass look.

The issue saw Sims in gorgeous swimwear alongside fellow models Ellie Thumann, Olivia Dunne, and many more.

Jena Sims recalls conversations with Brooks Koepka before having their son

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jena Sims talked about her life while balancing work with motherhood. During the conversation, she revealed that she had an honest conversation with her husband and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka about their decision to start a family together.

She told Koepka that while she wishes to be a mother, she also wants to continue pursuing her professional dreams. While expressing her gratitude for having a supportive husband, she said (via US Weekly):

"For so many women, motherhood is their calling and their ultimate goal. I totally respect that. But that is one of my goals. When Brooks and I were discussing having children, I was always like, ‘I’m still going to be working. I’m still gonna have a life.’ I think it’s intimidating to a lot of women who can’t imagine it. I just couldn’t live my life any other way. I’m thankful I found a partner who is very appreciative of that. If anything, I think it’s one of the things he finds most attractive about me.”

Jena Sims is a thriving model and social media star while raising their almost two-year-old son, Crew Sims Koepka. She also recently starred alongside her husband in the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2 as a crazed fan of the character Screech.

