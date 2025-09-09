Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares green swimsuit throwback on latest IG story

Jena Sims recently posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories that left fans in awe with her look. The image was taken during her promotional photoshoot while collaborating with LainSnow.
She reposted renowned makeup artist Riane Morris's post of herself posing for LainSnow's golf-inspired swimwear campaign. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in the brand's Kiawah Spill the Tee Emerald Top and Bottom.
Both pieces of garments are made out of an emerald colored fabric with prints of colorful golf tees on them with a white color trim.
Here's a look at Jena Sims' look for LainSwim (via Instagram @jenamsims):
The Kiawah Spill the Tee Emerald Top and Bottom retails for a whopping $70 each on LainSnow's official website. The line also includes other styles of swimwear in the same golf tee printed fabric, so fans who wish to twin with Sims can mix and match their pairs.
Jena Sims rocked the look with a classic open hairdo done by Miami-based hair artist JeremyBHair. The minimal makeup look paired well with the look as she accessorized with a pair of bold earrings and a stack of pink colored bracelets.
Brooks Koepka's wife also wore a pair of trendy sneakers from Nike's collaboration with Parris Goebel and a pair of socks with a pink smiley face on them. The shoes feature a bright pink, brown, turquoise, and white leather colorway with a metallic swoosh. Released in 2023 with a retail price of $125, the sneaker is available for purchase on StockX for $80.
How many movies has Jena Sims been in?
Jena Sims has been in the film industry for many years. She made her debut in the 2012 film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. Since then, she had starred in several TV shows and movies, with her most recent cameo being in the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2.
Here's a look at all the films Jena Sims has had a role in (via IMDB):
- 2012 - Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
- 2013 - Dead Reckoning
- 2013 - Chocolate Milk
- 2013 - The Anna Nicole Story
- 2013 - Promo Life
- 2013 - Last Vegas
- 2013 - Best Night Ever
- 2014 - Angel Investors
- 2014 - Kill the Messenger
- 2015 - American Beach House
- 2015 - 3-Headded Shark Attack
- 2015 - Bullfrog Bullfrog
- 2017 - The Last Movie Star
- 2017 - Sharknade 5: Global Swarming
- 2017 - Fallen Angel
- 2018 - Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece
- 2018 - Minutes to Midnight
- 2018 - The Price for Silence
- 2018 - Tales of Frankenstein
- 2019 - Beneath the Leaves
- 2021 - Thursday the 12th
- 2022 - Underground - Who and Why?
- 2023 - Apocalypse Love Story
- 2024 - Nutcrackers
- 2025 - Happy Gilmore 2