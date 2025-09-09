Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares green swimsuit throwback on latest IG story

Jena Sims recently posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories that left fans in awe with her look. The image was taken during her promotional photoshoot while collaborating with LainSnow.

Ad

She reposted renowned makeup artist Riane Morris's post of herself posing for LainSnow's golf-inspired swimwear campaign. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in the brand's Kiawah Spill the Tee Emerald Top and Bottom.

Both pieces of garments are made out of an emerald colored fabric with prints of colorful golf tees on them with a white color trim.

Here's a look at Jena Sims' look for LainSwim (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Jena Sims shares a throwback picture from a swimsuit photoshoot (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

The Kiawah Spill the Tee Emerald Top and Bottom retails for a whopping $70 each on LainSnow's official website. The line also includes other styles of swimwear in the same golf tee printed fabric, so fans who wish to twin with Sims can mix and match their pairs.

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims rocked the look with a classic open hairdo done by Miami-based hair artist JeremyBHair. The minimal makeup look paired well with the look as she accessorized with a pair of bold earrings and a stack of pink colored bracelets.

Brooks Koepka's wife also wore a pair of trendy sneakers from Nike's collaboration with Parris Goebel and a pair of socks with a pink smiley face on them. The shoes feature a bright pink, brown, turquoise, and white leather colorway with a metallic swoosh. Released in 2023 with a retail price of $125, the sneaker is available for purchase on StockX for $80.

Ad

How many movies has Jena Sims been in?

Jena Sims has been in the film industry for many years. She made her debut in the 2012 film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. Since then, she had starred in several TV shows and movies, with her most recent cameo being in the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2.

Here's a look at all the films Jena Sims has had a role in (via IMDB):

2012 - Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

2013 - Dead Reckoning

2013 - Chocolate Milk

2013 - The Anna Nicole Story

2013 - Promo Life

2013 - Last Vegas

2013 - Best Night Ever

2014 - Angel Investors

2014 - Kill the Messenger

2015 - American Beach House

2015 - 3-Headded Shark Attack

2015 - Bullfrog Bullfrog

2017 - The Last Movie Star

2017 - Sharknade 5: Global Swarming

2017 - Fallen Angel

2018 - Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece

2018 - Minutes to Midnight

2018 - The Price for Silence

2018 - Tales of Frankenstein

2019 - Beneath the Leaves

2021 - Thursday the 12th

2022 - Underground - Who and Why?

2023 - Apocalypse Love Story

2024 - Nutcrackers

2025 - Happy Gilmore 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More