Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares hilarious detail of son Crew in his 'Johnny Knoxville era'

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a hilarious photo of her son Crew in his ‘Johnny Knoxville era.’ Sims often shared updates of her personal life and updates on her baby Crew on Instagram.

Recently, Sims did the same by sharing a photo of Crew on her Instagram story, where the baby Koepka wore a black t-shirt with ‘in my Johnny Knoxville era’ printed on it. The Instagram story also carried a caption that read:

“The shirt says as he catapults on to the bean bag head first.”

Jena Sims' son Crew's back is visible in the picture ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Sims also has four Instagram highlights dedicated to her son Crew. One of the highlights is named ‘Baby,’ where she shared several memories of her pregnancy days and how the journey went. There's an album called ‘Baby Items,’ where Sims shared about different items needed to take care of the baby and the ones she used for Crew.

The other three highlights are named as follows: Crew, Crew 1+, and Helmet. The highlight named 'Crew' contains snippets of the baby's early days and first moments since birth; the second highlight, the 'Crew 1+' album, gives glimpses of the baby after he turned one; and the last highlight, 'Helmet,' shows Sims’ journey with Crew’s medical condition, hence making the kid wear headgear.

Jena Sims went on a Dubai vacation with Crew and her husband Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims shared a reel on her Instagram handle on February 13, giving glimpses of the 8-day trip in Dubai. The social butterfly shared snippets of all the moments, including the camel ride in the desert, Crew playing in the sand, Crew enjoying the underwater aquarium with his family, Sims and her family visiting the Dubai Miracle Garden, and many more moments from the trip.

The reel also showed the Koepka family enjoying the yacht, Crew learning to swim with his father Brooks Koepka in a pool and Sims flaunting her bikini, the family enjoying themselves at the Dubai tower, the family going for lavish dining, and Crew’s visit to the amusement park.

Sims also shared a reel of chasing Crew across Dubai roads. The reel had hilarious snippets of her running behind the child and it carried a caption, that read:

“You’re gonna chase your toddler around either way…might as well chase him in Dubai.”

Following the Dubai trip, Brooks Koepka flew to Riyadh to play at the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished at T33 with a score of 5 under 211. After that, the LIV golfer also played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and finished at T7 with 6 under 210 after shooting 69, 71, and 70 in the three rounds.

