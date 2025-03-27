Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her nail routine for SI Swimsuit photo shoot

Brooks Koepka isn't the only famous person in his family. His wife is a model, and she most recently did some work for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition includes some work done to maintain appearances. The model shared glimpses on Instagram of how she gets her nails to look nearly perfect for the cover of a top magazine.

"Let's do my nails for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," Sims mentioned in one of her Instagram stories.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram | IG/@jenasims

Sims began by holding her hand under a machine designed to clean and work her nails for about 60 seconds. She brought them out and showed them off to her followers on Instagram.

Sims' Instagram story was originally a TikTok she created before she reused it for her Instagram followers. She has around 317,000 followers on Instagram and is also fairly active on TikTok.

Sims is very outgoing on Instagram. Her story section is rarely empty, and it often gives glimpses into the life of the model, her LIV Golf husband, and their son. This time, the 36-year-old gave fans a good look at how much work goes into one small aspect of her appearance for a photoshoot.

Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka opens up about administrative change at LIV Golf

While Jena Sims works a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated, Brooks Koepka is involved in the 2024 LIV Golf season. He's also been mired in rumors about a potential return to the PGA Tour, and he hasn't quashed the rumors yet.

Brooks Koepka (Image via Imagn)

Koepka admitted that LIV Golf is still trying to figure out the right direction to navigate into. He and his wife were among the first families to sign on and leave the PGA Tour, and things haven't gone like they quite expected.

He said (via GolfWRX):

“Look we’re 4 years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott [new CEO Scott O’Neil]… I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be and where I think it should be."

Scott O'Neil has been appointed as the new CEO of LIV Golf after Greg Norman's contract ended, and Koepka said the tour is "behind where we should be" at this point. He thinks the recent LIV TV deal with FOX Sports will help and is confident in the leadership change as he showed faith in O'Neil.

