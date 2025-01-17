Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares son Crew 'testing' his dad's new golf club set

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared a heartwarming picture of their son Crew testing his father's new golf club set. Sims is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares updates about her life and family on the social media platform, where she enjoys a massive following of 309k followers.

In an Instagram Story shared on January 17, Sims shared a picture of Koepka in which the LIV Golfer was barefoot on the grey rug with his son Crew. The father-son duo were holding golf clubs. Crew could be seen dressed in a beige T-shirt, blue pants and his helmet, while Koepka wore a blue T-shirt and white shorts.

In the foreground, Koepka's seven-year-old dog Cove is visible too. Sims captioned the post:

"Testing out the fresh set"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims met for the first time at the 2015 Masters. Talking to Claire Rogers in an interview with Golf.com in 2023, Jena Sims recalled how she asked Brooks to meet after the two had been exchanging messages via social media.

"I'm from [Georgia] so I had a friend who had Masters tickets. I just told Brooks, 'I'm going to be here, this would be a great opportunity for us to meet.' So I guess I made the first two moves!" (3:49 onwards).

"I think it was the Thursday round and I was there. I found him and he spotted me. This was during the tournament play, between holes 7 and 8, and he reached over the ropes and hugged me," Sims added.

The duo made their relationship public in 2017 and got engaged in 2021. They married in 2022 and welcomed their first child Crew in July 2023.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares glimpses of her preparations for the Masters tournament

The 2025 Masters tournament is around three months away. However, Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has already started preparing for the tournament.

In a recent Instagram Story, Sims showed a white caddie uniform of the Crew for the Masters. She wrote:

"It'll be here before ya know it."

Jena Sims and Crew caddied for Brooks Koepka at the 2024 Masters at the Par 3 Contest. They will most likely caddie for the 34-year-old again at the iconic Augusta National Golf Course as part of the tournament's long-standing tradition.

Further, Koepka has a terrific record at the tournament. He'll be playing at the tournament for the 10th time. In nine previous starts at the Masters, he has three top-10 finishes including two runner-ups and five top-25 finishes. He finished as a runner-up in 2019 and 2023.

Let's take a look at Brooks Koepka's performances at the Masters tournament:

2015: T33 (74-71-71-72, 288, E)

T33 (74-71-71-72, 288, E) 2016: T21 (73-72-76-72, 293, +5)

T21 (73-72-76-72, 293, +5) 2017: T11 (74-73-71-69, 287, -1)

T11 (74-73-71-69, 287, -1) 2019: T2 (66-71-69-70, 276, -12)

T2 (66-71-69-70, 276, -12) 2020: T7 (70-69-69-70, 278, -10)

T7 (70-69-69-70, 278, -10) 2021: MC (74-75, 149, +5)

MC (74-75, 149, +5) 2022: MC (75-75, 150, +6)

MC (75-75, 150, +6) 2023: T2 (65-67-73-75, 280, -8)

T2 (65-67-73-75, 280, -8) 2024: T45 (73-73-76-75, 297, +9)

