Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares son Crews' hilarious workout learnt from dad

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a hilarious workout her son Crew learnt from her golfer husband. Sims often shares her career and family moments on Instagram. Recently, she shared another heartfelt father-son moment on her Instagram story.

In the story, Crew could be seen playing with his toy on the floor. Seeing his dad doing push-ups, he suddenly started replicating Brooks Koepka by trying to do some push-ups himself. The story was uploaded with a caption, which read:

“Puts grave digger down for 4 seconds to do a push-up.”

Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

This week, Koepka isn't playing any tournament, and the golfer last played at the LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play to finish in T5. His best finish in the LIV Golf season came with a T2 at the LIV Golf Singapore. He also appeared at the four PGA Tour majors and missed the cut in three of them. He only had a T12 finish at the US Open.

This year, Koepka didn't qualify for the Ryder Cup team, but he played at the 2023 Ryder Cup for the US side.

Jena Sims shares a peek at her new skincare routine with advanced technology

Apart from being a mother, Jena Sims is a professional model. She debuted in the SI Swimsuit magazine last year and completed a year with the magazine in 2025.

Sims also received an award for being the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the year in 2024. In her second year with the magazine, she shared her skincare regimen on her Instagram handle. Her words in the post read:

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready! RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.”

She continued, “Do not use RADIESSE…if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity…Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects …include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects.”

Sims added that those weren't the only possible side effects, and there could be more from the treatment. Also, she mentioned that the treatment required a prescription, and the provider could guide whether the treatment was suitable for the individual or not.

