Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares special message for husband ahead of his LIV Golf Singapore title defense

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared a special message ahead of this week's LIV Golf Singapore. The 34-year-old will compete at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story, Sims reposted a picture by LIV Golf consisting of a collage of her husband with their son after winning in Singapore last year. Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore by two strokes over Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

LIV Golf's image text read:

"Brooks' first win in front of his son in Singapore"

Sims captioned the story:

"Brooks is defending this week. Let’s go!!!"

Ad

Trending

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram Story

The tournament was monumental for Brooks Koepka as it was the first event where both his wife Jena Sims and son Crew were present. Talking about their presence, he had said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Yeah, it's awesome. It's such a cool feeling. It's great to have them here. I finished better than 40th or 45th, like the last few times he's been there. At least he got to see me do something a little better than that."

Brooks Koepka has won five LIV Golf tournaments after joining the Saudi-backed tour in 2022. His last win came at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Ad

Brooks Koepka talks about LIV Golf players being given an exemption into the US Open and the Open Championship

Brooks Koepka recently talked about LIV Golf players directly getting exemptions from the major championships of golf through their performance in the league.

Last month, the USGA announced that a leading LIV Golf player who is already not exempted, on ranking within the top three by May 19 in individual standings, will receive a spot for the US Open. USGA will also give 10 LIV Golf players direct entry into the Final Qualifying stage for the U.S. Open, bypassing the initial Local Qualifying.

Ad

Further, R&A also announced a similar exemption for the Open Championship for a top LIV Golf player already not exempted on ranking within the top five.

Talking about it, Brooks Koepka said in a press conference at LIV Golf Adelaide (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, this is the first step of many I think we're looking to take. The opportunity is there. I think the organizations around the world, the R&A, the USGA, they're looking at LIV Golf as part of the golf ecosystem now. With that is a huge, huge step forward for us."

Ad

"Hopefully we have a player that's not exempt that's up there ready to go and gets in another major because all it does is just add value to this league and to each team," he added.

Koepka has competed in three tournaments in the LIV Golf 2025 season. He has only one top-10 finish so far, which he achieved at LIV Golf Adelaide. He started the year with a T33 finish at Riyadh. He comes to LIV Golf Singapore after a T35 finish in Hong Kong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback