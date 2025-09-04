  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares struggle to ‘watch the boys’ at Irish Open

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares struggle to ‘watch the boys’ at Irish Open

By Rinal Chavda
Published Sep 04, 2025 12:45 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a family moment on Instagram while watching her husband play at the 2025 Irish Open. On September 4, she posted a picture of Koepka on the course at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland.

Ad

The 70th edition of the Amgen Irish Open is being held from September 4 to 7 at The K Club’s Palmer North Course, a par-72, 7,441-yard course. The total prize pool is $6 million, with over $1 million allocated for the winner.

While watching Koepka play at his debut Irish Open, Sims tagged Koepka and his caddie, Ricky Elliott, on her story and wrote:

“Watching the boys before lil man wakes up!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Image via Instagram/@jenamsims
Image via Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims was at home with her son Crew, who was born in July 2023, after the couple married in June 2022. She often posts about balancing her roles between taking care of Crew and supporting Koepka during tournaments.

Ad

Brooks Koepka was grouped with Shane Lowry and Martin Couvra for the first round. Other big names in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington, and Seamus Power. After the first round, Bernd Wiesberger leads the standings, followed by Daniel Brown and Adrien Saddier in the second and third positions, respectively.

How did Brooks Koepka play in the first round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open?

Brooks Koepka entered the 2025 Irish Open shooting 71 in the first round. He struggled at the beginning, hitting two bogeys on the second and third holes. He recovered by scoring a birdie on the fourth but settled with another bogey on the fifth hole.

Ad

Kopeka had one more birdie in the front nine on the par-four 7th hole, but he ended with 1-over 36. On the back nine, he steadily shot pars on the tenth to thirteenth holes. In the back nine, he improved with a birdie on the 14th hole and the last hole. Although he closed the back nine with 35, his overall score for the round was 1-under 71. He finished T22 in the first round.

Ad

Here's a hole-by-hole look at Brooks Koepka's first round score at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:

Front Nine

  • Hole 1: Par 4 - Even-par
  • Hole 2: Par 4- Bogey
  • Hole 3: Par 3 - Bogey
  • Hole 4: Par 5 - Birdie
  • Hole 5: Par 4 - Bogey
  • Hole 6: Par 4 -Even-par
  • Hole 7: Par 4 - Birdie
  • Hole 8: Par 3 - Even-par
  • Hole 9: Par 4 - Even-par

Back Nine

  • Hole 10: Par 5 - Even-par
  • Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par
  • Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par
  • Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par
  • Hole 14: Par 3 - Birdie
  • Hole 15: Par 4 - Even-par
  • Hole 16: Par 5 - Even-par
  • Hole 17: Par 4 - Even-par
  • Hole 18: Par 5 - Birdie

Round total: 71

About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications