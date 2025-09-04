Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares struggle to ‘watch the boys’ at Irish Open

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a family moment on Instagram while watching her husband play at the 2025 Irish Open. On September 4, she posted a picture of Koepka on the course at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland.

The 70th edition of the Amgen Irish Open is being held from September 4 to 7 at The K Club’s Palmer North Course, a par-72, 7,441-yard course. The total prize pool is $6 million, with over $1 million allocated for the winner.

While watching Koepka play at his debut Irish Open, Sims tagged Koepka and his caddie, Ricky Elliott, on her story and wrote:

“Watching the boys before lil man wakes up!”

Image via Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims was at home with her son Crew, who was born in July 2023, after the couple married in June 2022. She often posts about balancing her roles between taking care of Crew and supporting Koepka during tournaments.

Brooks Koepka was grouped with Shane Lowry and Martin Couvra for the first round. Other big names in the field include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington, and Seamus Power. After the first round, Bernd Wiesberger leads the standings, followed by Daniel Brown and Adrien Saddier in the second and third positions, respectively.

How did Brooks Koepka play in the first round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open?

Brooks Koepka entered the 2025 Irish Open shooting 71 in the first round. He struggled at the beginning, hitting two bogeys on the second and third holes. He recovered by scoring a birdie on the fourth but settled with another bogey on the fifth hole.

Kopeka had one more birdie in the front nine on the par-four 7th hole, but he ended with 1-over 36. On the back nine, he steadily shot pars on the tenth to thirteenth holes. In the back nine, he improved with a birdie on the 14th hole and the last hole. Although he closed the back nine with 35, his overall score for the round was 1-under 71. He finished T22 in the first round.

Here's a hole-by-hole look at Brooks Koepka's first round score at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Even-par

Hole 2: Par 4- Bogey

Hole 3: Par 3 - Bogey

Hole 4: Par 5 - Birdie

Hole 5: Par 4 - Bogey

Hole 6: Par 4 -Even-par

Hole 7: Par 4 - Birdie

Hole 8: Par 3 - Even-par

Hole 9: Par 4 - Even-par

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 5 - Even-par

Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par

Hole 12: Par 3 - Even-par

Hole 13: Par 4 - Even-par

Hole 14: Par 3 - Birdie

Hole 15: Par 4 - Even-par

Hole 16: Par 5 - Even-par

Hole 17: Par 4 - Even-par

Hole 18: Par 5 - Birdie

Round total: 71

