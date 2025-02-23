Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows off $456 shoes at family dinner

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims showed off $456 worth of shoes at a family dinner. Sims often flaunts her clothes and accessories on her social media handles, especially on Instagram. Recently, she did the same by showcasing her footwear on her Instagram account.

Ad

She shared a video on her Instagram story displaying her outfit for a family dinner. In the video, Sims was wearing a white sweater with black stripes paired with low-waist denim, a pair of shoes, and a golden chain. The Travis Scott x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP 'Olive’ shoes cost her $456, which could be bought at a thrift price of $300.

The Maverick Striped Cropped Cardigan cost her $68 and the Clean Slate Straight Leg Jeans cost her $74. She paired the entire outfit with some jewellery that included a gold Initial Choker costing $120 and Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings costing $15,607.44.

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

She posted another story talking about the sweater and that she could wear it multiple times. Her words were:

Ad

“I love this sweater so much, can wear it so many times for winter and spring.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Sims’ husband Brooks Koepka last played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the golfer finished at the T7 place with 6 under. He shot 69 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 71 in the second round with four birdies. He fired 70 in the third round with five birdies.

Ad

Jena Sims showcased five different Christmas outfit ideas on her Instagram account

Jena Sims did an outdoor ramp walk on December 24 and she showed the various outfit options for Christmas Eve. The post was shared on Instagram and the IG page of the SI Swimsuit was tagged in the post. The first outfit with a red top with pink bows in it and the top was paired with baggy denims and a small pink bag.

Ad

The next outfit was a grey sleeveless dress paired with a black blazer, white shoes, and black socks. The entire look was complimented by a black bag. The third outfit was a beige dress and it was paired with white shoes and a brown sling bag.

The fourth look was in a black dress and the fifth look was in a white dress with white boots. The post carried a caption, that read:

Ad

“There’s fashion and then there’s holiday fashion and SI Swimsuit model @jenasims has absolutely nailed it! ✨💃The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about. To shop her perfectly curated holiday lookbook head to the link in our bio. #12DaysOfSwimsuit.”

Ad

Sims also has other posts on her Instagram handle flaunting her outfits for special occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback