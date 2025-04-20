Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shows off glam beach look in $118 designer swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims wore a $118 designer outfit for her new beach look. Sims is a Swimsuit SI model by profession, and she often shares pictures and videos of her swimsuit shoots on her Instagram profile. She also shares her bikini picks for trips, and recently, she took a short trip with family after the Masters Tournament.

Ad

On the trip, she wore a bikini and shared a video of it on her Instagram handle. Sims wore a cheetah-print bikini and made a mirror video wearing it. The bikini was from the brand Duvin.

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

On April 8, Sims shared five bikini photos of herself from the brand Lain Snow. The first bikini was green in color, followed by a second one which had green and white stripes along with a pink border. The last bikini shown in the collection was black with a white border. She captioned the post with:

Ad

Trending

“Bermuda Triangle top & bottom. Coming in 3 combo shades Friday @jenamsims collection!”

Ad

On March 19, Sims shared another bikini picture from a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated. The bikini she wore was made of seashells, and she did the shoot with the mindset that she had learned herself better after becoming a mother.

Jena Sims shared about her grand packing for the Masters Tournament

Jena Sims joined the Nikki and Brie show and talked about her moments from the Masters Tournament, especially what she packed for the major tournament and how much time she took for packing. Her words were:

Ad

"We joke that, like, the Masters is like a themed wedding that everyone nails the dress code for. Heck yeah they do! It’s actually funny—you always find, like, you know, there’s always somebody that’s trying to upstage the bride. There’s a few of those popping around."

"You know, I’ve been—you know, throughout the year, I just think of things for the Masters. Like, I’ve had this “birdie bird” tank top, and I think it’s kind of funny and cheeky to wear. I think about it all year long, and I just kind of hang on to pieces. But to actually pack? Two hours," she added. ( Time Stamp: 9:06)

Ad

Ad

In the tournament, Sims’ husband, Brooks Koepka, failed to make the cut line after two rounds. The LIV golfer shot 74 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. He scored 75 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine.

Last year, Koepka finished at T45 at the same event with a total score of 9 over. In that edition, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament with 11 under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More