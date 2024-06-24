Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shows how she’d react if someone flirted with her husband

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is known for being very active on Instagram, where she has more than 305K followers. Much of the content she posts has to do with her relationship with Koepka, as well as Koepka's career.

This Monday, June 24, Jena Sims posted a video on her Instagram stories with a "warning" for those flirting with Brooks Koepka. In the video, they are seen dancing, and Jena accompanies it with the following text:

"You're flirting with my husband, but I'm barefoot, dancing with my girls 10ft away"

Via Instagram @jenamsims

Brooks Koepka and Jenna Sims have been married since June 2022. A year earlier, they announced their engagement and tied the knot in Turks and Caicos in a ceremony attended by family and friends. In 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Crew.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka share quite a bit of their relationship with their followers, as their participation in public events is common. It is also common for them to post moments of their family life on social media.

Among the activities they have most recently shared with their fans are their participation in the par 3 contest of the Masters and the gala to celebrate the launch of the 2024 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in which Brooks Koepka's wife participated as a model.

Brooks Koepka's wife and golf

as her professional interests leaned more toward acting in her youth. She featured in several films and is also a businesswoman and model. However, that's not to say that golf was completely out of her life before she met Brooks Koepka.

Sims had this to say during an interview for Golf Digest in 2019:

"My dad’s a really good golfer down in Georgia. So I’m really familiar with the sport, and I’ve always been a fan of watching it."

In fact, Jena and Brooks met at a golf tournament (the Masters, 2015). After going public with their relationship two years later at the US Open, Jena has regularly accompanied her now-husband to most of the events in which he competes.

More than that, Jena Sims has positively influenced Koepka's career. When he met Jena, the now five-time major champion had a three-year professional golf career with five wins, the highest level being the 2014 Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour.

In the three years after meeting Jena, Koepka won six tournaments, including three major championships. He has since won nine more events, including two more major championships.

Koepka's achievements in LIV Golf, with Jena Sims as one of his main supporters, deserve special mention. Koepka is the most successful player in the individual aspect of the circuit, with four victories in three seasons.