Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims sports several bikinis for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Jena Sims is the wife of a professional golfer, but she's also a famous celebrity in her own right. In some senses of the word, she's even more famous and well-known than her celebrity husband because she's an actress and model.

She's not always modeling or acting. Sims has stepped back a little bit from that area of her life since being married and having one child, but she still does it from time to time. That includes the most recent swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated.

Sims captioned her post:

"I worked my a*s off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category."

The wife of Brooks Koepka said she looks up to "each of the models on the covers and in the pages," and she added that she still can’t believe she's included with them.

She finished with:

"I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team."

In the photo dump, Sims starred in at least five different bikinis for different covers and images in the magazine. Koepka even commented his support:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama!"

The post had over 1,400 likes in less than an hour at the time of writing. The printed version, which will feature other models as well as Sims, will be available on May 17. Cover stars include influencer and gymnast Olivia Dunne, fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, fashion personality Lauren Chan and actress Salma Hayek Pinault.

Jena Sims hits the local cuisine in Charlotte

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, are in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA Championship is set to tee off there at Quail Hollow Golf Club on Thursday (May 15), so the celebrity couple is in town now.

Jena Sims hit up the Krispy Kreme (Image via Imagn)

They flew in on Mother's Day, and now Sims and her family are visiting the local Krispy Kreme headquarters. It's an opportunity she couldn't miss. She shared some snaps on her Instagram story that have since expired.

Per Sporting News, she said:

“Truly everything I dreamed it would be.”

She wore a tie-dyed shirt with the franchise's logo on it and paired that with wide-leg jeans with a ton of Hot Wheels cars down the leg on Monday.

