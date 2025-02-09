Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims steals the show in $4,495 designer costume at Sports Illustrated party

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims donned a $4,495 dress at the Sports Illustrated party. She often posts about her fashion adventures and outfit pictures on her Instagram handle where she has 310k followers.

On Sunday, February 9, she offered glimpses from her time at the Sports Illustrated party, where she wore a ZARIZA colorful chainmail flower asymmetrical dress. The dress can be bought at kelseyrandall.com and requires an 8-10 day window to be manufactured.

As per the website, the dress features:

“Halter style with double clasp closure, silver tone chain neckline, purple metal discs with multicolor enamel coated metal chainmail flower embellishment.”

Sims shared Instagram stories where she wore her new outfit. In one of the pictures, she posed with the SI Swimsuit models who were present at the party.

Jena Sims and SI Swimsuit models (via Sims' Instagram story)

Sims also shared a video where she could be seen posing while standing in front of a bathroom mirror.

“Zero pics but here I am in the swanky trailer bathrooms.”

Jena Sims (via Sims' Instagram story)

On February 8, Sims shared another Instagram stories post in a different outfit, where she wore an orange co-ord set paired with pink boots and a violet bag.

Jena Sims took a Dubai trip with her husband Brooks Koepka and her son Crew

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka, and Crew went for a trip to Dubai before the LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Sims shared glimpses of their trip on her Instagram handle and in one of the posts, she shared eight photos and videos of Dubai.

The first picture of the post was of Koepka and Sims beside a camel. The second video was a camel ride and the third photo captured the couple kissing each other. She also shared a video and a photo of Crew playing in the sand. The post was captioned:

"Was trying to think of a camel toe joke here, but I don’t have one."

After that, she shared a series of 19 pictures from the Dubai trip on her Instagram handle. The first photo showed Sims lying on a mat on the beach. The next picture was from a rooftop restaurant and the third photo showed Crew playing on the grass. Sims also shared a small video of the fruits served in Dubai. She captioned it:

"Du-Bye"

Following the trip, Koepka played at the LIV Golf Riyadh and finished for T33 after three days of play. He shot 5-under 211 in total and 74-67-70 over the three rounds.

