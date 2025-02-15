Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims surprised by special delivery; has a girls' night on Valentine's Day

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, received a special delivery on Valentine's Day Eve while she had a girls' night with her friends on February 14. Koepka is playing at the LIV Golf Adelaide this week, so the golfer is away from home. Hence, Sims chose to spend Valentine's Eve with other ladies and shared a series of Instagram stories about it.

In one of the stories, Sims looked at the camera and posed to express astonishment at seeing the gifts in front of her. The surprise gifts contained two black boxes of red roses, another pink box of red roses, and a red box of white roses. Along with these, there was a white teddy as well. She wrote a caption with the post, that read:

“My face when I saw the delivery lol.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

In the previous story, she shared a photo with her girlfriends, posing in their Valentine's Day outfits. Sims wore a black and orange see-through dress and held a glass of wine in that photo.

She also uploaded another story which was a snippet of the after-party, where the girls could be seen in their night suits, enjoying a slumber. Sims took a mirror selfie with her friends, who were all holding their wine glasses.

While Sims enjoyed with her girlfriends for Valentine's Day, Brooksie is playing at the LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club and he's already finished with two rounds of competition. Currently, he sits at T5 on the LIV Golf Adelaide’s leaderboard along with a score of 4 under. He shot 69 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 59 in the second round with four birdies.

Jena Sims went on a trip to Dubai with her husband Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims recently shared an Instagram reel of her Dubai trip, where she compiled all of the snippets of her Dubai tour. The reel included Crew’s visit to an underwater aquarium and Brooksie showing him the fishes, the camel ride in the desert, Sims getting mehendi on her hand, their visit to a flower garden, and enjoying their family time in a yacht.

The video also showed Crew trying to swim in the pool with Brooks Koepka, Sims in a bikini, the bowl of fruits she enjoyed in the pool, her gym work out in Dubai, a visit to an amusement park, family dining at a restaurant, and several other snippets from the trip.

Following the trip, Koepka flew for the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished at T33 with a score of 5 under in total along with Matt Jones.

