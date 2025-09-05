Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has two-word reaction to list of hot dog prices at NFL stadiums

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a list of the rates for hot dogs at different NFL stadiums. The 2025 NFL season began this week, and fans are excited for another thrilling season.On Thursday, she reshared an Instagram post from the NFL meme page Kalesalad about the price of hot dogs at various NFL stadiums. The list included the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, where hot dogs are priced at around $5. The highest price was at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, worth around $11.25.Sharing the post, Sims expressed her excitement for the start of the new NFL season.&quot;So back!!!&quot; she wrote.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has a two-word reaction to the list of hot dog prices at NFL stadiums/@jenamsimsWhile Jena Sims is excited for the NFL season, the regular LIV Golf season concluded last month. Its season-ending event was held in Michigan, and the players now have some time off before the new season, which starts in February 2026.Brooks Koepka, however, had a difficult season in the Saudi-backed league this year. The American golfer, who has won five tournaments in the last three LIV seasons, managed only three top-10 finishes this year.He started the campaign with a T33 finish in Riyadh, but after a tough time on the greens, he managed to bounce back with a T7 finish at the Adelaide event. He came close to winning the Singapore event but had to settle for second place.In the season's last individual event, held in Indianapolis, Koepka finished solo 50th. However, he ended the season on a positive note with a decent T5 finish at the team championship in Michigan.Aside from LIV Golf, Koepka also played in the majors this season. He missed the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open Championship but finished T12 at the U.S. Open.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, to host a charity kids eventJena Sims has shared a joint post with Little Smiles Florida on her Instagram account, announcing that she will be the host for the 20th annual Stars Ball of the nonprofit organisation.The NGO penned down a long caption for the social media star to welcome her as the red carpet host.&quot;Little Smiles is thrilled to share the sweetest surprise: Jena Sims will be the Red Carpet Host for the 20th Annual Stars Ball!🍭✨🍬 Jena’s philanthropic spirit has touched so many organizations across South Florida, and we’re grateful to be one of them. Don’t miss your chance to see our Stars and Jena shine on the Red Carpet, the most magical moment of the night,&quot; they wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks Koepka and Jena Sims became parents in 2023. They welcomed a baby boy named Crew, and earlier this year, they celebrated his second birthday.