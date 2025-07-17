Brooks Koepka’s wife joins 'hot' golf WAGS in fun reel to $10M singer's song ahead of The Open 

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, joined Sahith Theegala’s girlfriend, Juju R. Chan (Julianna), and other WAGS for a fun reel before the Open Championship. The Open Championship will start on July 17, and the tournament will run for four days starting on Thursday.

Ad

Before the event began this week, the Sims, Julianna, and two more WAGS joined each other to make an Instagram reel while their partners were busy practicing for the Open Championship. The reel had $10 million worth of singer Kesha’s (according to CelebrityNetWorth) song ‘Your Love Is My Drug’ in the background, and it was captioned:

“While the boys work, we also work.”

Ad

Trending

Before the Open Championship, Koepka played in all the three majors but couldn't make it through the cutline in two of them. He only made it through the cutline at the US Open, where he landed at T12 after scoring 6 over. The LIV golfer didn't win any event in 2025, and his best finish was a T2 at the LIV Golf Singapore.

How did Brooks Koepka perform at the Open Championship in the last five years?

Brooks Koepka played at the 2024 Open Championship and finished at T43 with 8 over as the total score. He fired 70 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Followed by 73 in the second round with one birdie and 78 in the third round with no birdies. The fourth round saw 71 with three birdies.

Ad

Koepka finished at T64 at the 2023 Open Championship with 8 over. He scored 70 in the first round with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. Followed by 75 in the second round with one birdie and 72 in the third round with four birdies. Koepka fired 75 in the fourth round with one birdie on the front nine and another on the back nine.

Brooks Koepka couldn't make the cutline at the 2022 Open Championship. He fired 73 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. Followed by 75 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Ad

The LIV Golfer played the Open Championship in 2021 to finish at T6 after scoring 8 under. He fired 69 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Followed by 66 in the second round with eight birdies and 72 in the third round with two birdies. The fourth round saw 65 with three birdies and one eagle.

Brooks Koepka couldn't play at the 2020 Open Championship since it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More