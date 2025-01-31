Brooks Koepka’s wife shows off her swimwear during family trip with son Crew

Brooks Koepka's wife showcased her glamorous swimwear from a family trip. The American golfer is gearing up to start his 2025 LIV Golf season at the start of February. However, ahead of that, the Koepka family had a vacation.

Jena Sims posted several pictures and videos of her vacation trip on her Instagram. She is pretty active on the platform and shares pictures and videos of fashion and vacations.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sims shared "pool time" pictures in her stylish swimwear. She donned a pastel green outfit with a green bikini paired with a see-through jacket and pants. She posted a mirror selfie and a video of her stylish outfit on the internet.

Trending

Still from Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims)

Along with that, Jena Sims shared another picture from the poolside. It also had Crew's milk bottle on the side. Sharing the picture, Sims wrote:

"Bottle service."

Sims also shared another picture of Crew along with the caption:

"Sundowners with my lil man."

Still from Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims)

Jena Sims is an avid traveler. During the offseason of LIV Golf, she had several outings and shared the pictures on her Instagram.

On December 25, Sims posted a slew of pictures with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew from a cruise vacation. For the outing, she donned a red top with black jeans, while Crew wore a black t-shirt and white pants. Brooks Koepka also wore matching clothes with Crew. Sharing the snaps, Sims wrote:

"Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night"

Jena Sims currently enjoys around 310K followers on her Instagram account.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena shares her dress collection for her first "overseas" vacation

Earlier this week, Jena Sims posted a reel on her Instagram, revealing her glamorous dresses for the overseas vacation. She did not reveal the venue she would be going to but showed several of her beautiful dresses. The reel started with an overlay text, saying:

"What I'm packing for our first overseas trip of the year.

Sims wore a few dresses in different colors, along with jeans, tops, and other outfits.

Check out Jena Sims flaunting her dresses below:

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is preparing to compete in the fourth season of LIV Golf. The circuit will start its 2025 edition on February 6 in Saudi Arabia.

Last season on LIV Golf, Koepka had been pretty impressive with his game and recorded some amazing finishes. He started his outing with a T5 finish at the Mayakoba event, followed by T12 in the Las Vegas and Jeddah events. He won the Singapore event and the Greenbrier event while finishing in T6 at the Chicago event and T9 at the Adelaide event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback