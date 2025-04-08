Brooks Koepka seen rocking a doughnut company hat at a ‘Nike party’ ahead of The Masters

Brooks Koepka is gearing up to play at the 2025 Masters, the first Major of the year. Ahead of the Augusta National event, he attended a 'Nike' house party with his wife Jena Sims, and son Crew.

Koepka's wife is pretty active on social media and she recently posted several pictures and videos of the party. On Monday, April 7, she posted a video of Koepka on her Instagram handle, in which the American golfer was having a chat with someone. The LIV Golfer was seen donning a Krispy Kreme, an American doughnut company, hat.

Sims captioned the Instagram Story:

"BK rocking my Krispy Kreme hat"

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Aside from that, Sims also shared her look for the party. She styled in stunning Nike blue pants and a matching one-shoulder crop top with a black and grey jacket.

Along with the picture, Sims shared the link to buy the outfit.

"Nike party fit," she captioned the Story.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

In another Instagram story she shared, Sims was seen carrying Crew, who donned a grey color pant and a full shirt.

"Crew man absolutely destroying a lamb chop," she wrote in the caption.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Koepka signed with sportswear apparel brand Nike in 2016, and last year, his LIV Golf team Smash GC also signed a deal with the renowned brand.

Meanwhile, being the PGA Championship winner in 2023, Koepka has held a five-year exemption to play at the Masters since then, and thus, despite playing on the LIV Golf, in 2025 he is eligible to play at the Major.

What are Brooks Koepka's odds for the Masters 2025?

Per CBS Sports, Brooks Koepka is among the top favorites to win the Masters and has odds of +3000. This would be his tenth outing at the Major. He has previously finished runner-up two times at the event and would be looking forward to the victory in 2025.

Here are the top odds of the 2025 Masters (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +330

Koepka made his debut at the Masters in 2015 with a T33 finish and then he settled in T21 in 2016. He was the runner-up in 2019 and then again in 2023.

Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Koepka has so far played in five events and was the runner-up in Singapore. The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10 to April 13.

