Brooks Koepka sends important message to LIV Golfers days ahead of LIV Golf’s first night tournament in Riyadh

Brooks Koepka and his LIV Golf teammates, as well as their opponents, will begin their season under the lights. The first LIV night tournament will also be the first tournament of the 2025 season, and Koepka had a few words for his Smash Golf Club mates ahead of the February 6 match in Riyadh.

"First one, let’s have a season [@Smash Golf Club]."

This is not the first tournament LIV has played in Saudi Arabia. They have done so each of the last three years. Joaquin Niemann is the reigning individual champion, and Crushers Golf Club is the defending team winner.

This year's tournament will be unlike all others, including the predecessors in Riyadh. It will be played under the lights at night. This is very rare in golf, as tournaments are often called off due to a lack of daylight. It's meant to be played in the sunshine, not under the moonlight.

However, Koepka and LIV Golf have often tried to change golf. LIV is a very different tour from the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, and this tournament will be unlike anything golf has seen in a while.

Some unofficial events, like The Showdown between Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, have been held under the lights, but this will be the first pro tournament and first LIV event to be so.

Koepka has experience playing in the dark of night from The Showdown, and he will try to lead his Smash GC teammates to victory. His teammates are Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell.

Brooks Koepka makes another coaching change for 2025

Five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka has once again changed his coach for the 2025 season. The LIV golfer recently confirmed to Golfweek that he has broken up with longtime swing instructor, Claude Harmon III.

Brooks Koepka fired his coach (Image via Imagn)

Koepka revealed that "Pete Cowen and Jeff Pierce will be handling everything golf-related" for the upcoming season. They are both longstanding members of Koepka’s coaching team. Cowen had worked on Koepka's short game and Pierce was in charge of putting.

Harmon confirmed the split as well:

“Yes, not working with him. Proud of the things we did together when I came back at the back end of 2022.”

This is not the first breakup between Brooks Koepka and Harmon. The two first got together in 2013 before Koepka had really arrived in golf. Under Harmon, the golfer won eight times on the PGA Tour, including four Majors, and reached World No. 1 before they split in November 2020.

In June of 2022, LIV Golf signed Koepka, and he re-hired Harmon. They won five LIV tournaments and another Major at the 2023 PGA Championship.

