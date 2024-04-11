Brooks Koepka shares adorable family moment at Masters

Brooks Koepka shared wholesome family moments on social media following the par-3 contest at the Masters 2024 on Wednesday, April 10.

The par 3 contest is a regular tradition ahead of the main event of the Masters, where the players along with their families compete at the fun nine-hole par 27 event at Augusta. This year was no different as the golf superstars brought their respective wives, partners, and kids to the event and shared some great moments to cherish for life.

Following the par 3 contest, Koepka shared some pictures of the event on social media. The photographs featured his wife, Jena Sims, and his eight-month-old son, Crew, who took all the limelight on Wednesday. One photograph featured Koepka's family alongside Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and their respective families.

"The Crew mastered our first Par 3 💪 Today was one I won’t forget, thanks to @TheMasters for the experience #TheMasters," he wrote.

After having finished runner-up twice, the 33-year-old golfer is eying his first title at Augusta. Last year, he was leading by two strokes after 54 holes, but several errors in the final round cost him the green jacket. He will be hoping to go past the final hurdle at Augusta this week.

Can Brooks Koepka win the Masters in 2024? Odds explored

As per BetMGM, Brooks Koepka is +2000 and the sixth favorite to win the Masters in 2024. Speaking of recent form, the five-time major winner hasn't made a top-ten finish on the LIV Golf circuit since a seventh-place finish at Mayakoba in February. Last week, he had a 46th-place finish, the worst this season so far.

However, Koepka is a different beast when it comes to the major championships, and his recent form hardly matters in the big events. Since 2009, Koepka has made seven top-10s at the Major championships and registered two wins.

With five Major wins, the 33-year-old golfer is only behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson among active players in the tally. Two months after his runner-up finish at Augusta last year, he won the PGA Championship for the third time in his career.

The world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win this week at +400 odds. Here are the top favorites at the Masters 2024:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +1100

Jon Rahm: +1200

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Hideki Matsuyama: +1800

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Ludvig Aberg: +2800

Wyndham Clark: +3000