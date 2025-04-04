Brooks Koepka shares hilarious moment ft. Kendrick Lamar ahead of The Masters 

Brooks Koepka's Instagram post on Thursday has gone viral, garnering nearly 400,000 views in less than 24 hours. In the video, Koepka was taking a photo with his fellow LIV Golfers ahead of LIV Golf Miami, which teed off early Friday afternoon, when a funny incident occurred.

In the video, Koepka's stool-style chair didn't seem capable of handling the five-time major champion. As he stood up from his chair, the top of the chair appeared to break off from the legs, eliciting a laugh from those in the room.

Brooks Koepka's post was also complemented by Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" playing in the background of the video.

"Chair couldn't handle the gains, Majors mode loading😅," read Koepka's caption further summarising a humorous take on the situation.

At the time of writing, Koepka's post already has more than 8,000 likes and 80 replies in the comment section.

Exploring Brooks Koepka's record ahead of The Masters

Brooks Koepka has played good golf of late, which bodes well heading into The Masters next week. The two-time Masters runner-up aims to capture his first green jacket in this year's first major.

Koepka finished tied for second at The Masters in both 2019 and 2023. In 2019, he lost by one shot to Tiger Woods and in 2023 he lost by four shots to Jon Rahm.

In 2023, Koepka entered the final round with a two-shot lead but struggled, shooting a three-over-par 75. Rahm shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round. Koepka bounced back the following month, winning the PGA Championship for the third time in his career.

Koepka's strong 2024 season has continued into 2025. This year, has registered two top 10 finishes in the four LIV Golf events he's played in prior to this week.

His best finish came at LIV Golf Singapore in mid-March, in which he finished in solo second place behind winner Joaquin Niemann. His other top 10 finish came at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia. Koepka finished tied for seventh, seven shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Brooks Koepka after winning LIV Golf Greenbrier 2024 (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka had a stellar season on LIV Golf in 2024, capturing two wins and totaling his career LIV Golf victories at five. He won last year at LIV Golf Singapore in May and at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August.

Koepka won at LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff against Jon Rahm, improving his playoff record on LIV Golf to 3-0. He won at LIV Golf Singapore by two shots over Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

Koepka made the cut at all four majors in 2024, though he didn't contend in any of them. His best major finishes in 2024 included a T26 at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka aims to add his sixth major title to his trophy cabinet in 2025.

