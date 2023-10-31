Brooks Koepka surpasses $40,000,000 in PGA Tour earnings despite LIV Golf move

Brooks Koepka made the move to LIV Golf over a year ago but has still managed to break a significant milestone on the PGA Tour. Koepka was one of the biggest names to make the shift to the Saudi breakaway series, which came as a shock to the golf community.

He lost his place on the PGA Tour and faced suspensions from the PGAT as well. The then-four-time major winner suffered quite a big loss once when he became ineligible to play on the tour. He recently added another major to his list when he won the 2023 PGA Championship.

Despite his shift to the series, Brooks Koepka has managed to gain $40 million in earnings on the PGA Tour. He has become one of the only 30 players to do so in the Tour's history. While he is officially off the PGA Tour's money list, his earnings from the Tour are impressive and uningnorable.

Brooks Koepka and other LIV Golf players might be back on the PGA Tour after new merger agreement

Even though Koepka is not on the PGAT list at the moment, there is a very strong possibility that the situation might change soon.

The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF recently signed a shock merger agreement in a bid to bring together the game of golf.

One of the topics in the agreement was for the PGAT to reopen its doors to banned LIV Golf players.

When Koepka was asked whether he would like to return to the PGA Tour, he said via LIV Golf:

"I've been pretty happy with my decision to be here at LIV. I've enjoyed it. I'm not going to speak for everybody else, but I would say everybody is pretty excited, and everybody is pretty happy with where they're at right now."

He added:

"It's tough to look into the future and say - I don't have any control over what other guys do, but I know I'm happy where I'm at right now, and just take it one day at a time."

Brooks Koepka was the only LIV golfer to be a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup, as he represented Team USA.