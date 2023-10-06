Brooks Koepka tipped by $200,000,000 boxing middleweight champion to be successful in the ring

Brooks Koepka had a tough time in American colors last week at the Ryder Cup 2023. He earned 1.5 points and returned with a record of 1-1-1 in the three matches he played. The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club event was a disastrous one for the LIV golfer and his team as they lost to Europe by 16.5 - 11.5.

The 33-year-old golfer claimed the top of the official World Golf Rankings back in 2018 after he won the CJ Cup. Since then he has been phenomenal, although he has slipped in the rankings after he joined the breakaway series.

However, the $200,000,000 net worth boxing middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez recently opened up on calling out Brooks Koepka to have a pretty career in the ring as well.

When asked about who would he pick among all the golfers who might have a great career in the boxing ring, Alvarez was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"I think maybe Brooks [Koepka]. I like him. Mentally, he's everything, and he's strong."

A look into Brooks Koepka's performance in 2023

Brooks Koepka joined the LIV Golf league last year and played his first event at the Portland Invitational. His performance has been consistent ever since.

In the 2023 season, Brooks Koepka has played in 12 events so far. In his first event at the Mayakoba, he finished T27, and a T24 finish followed it at the Tuscon Invitational. He also registered his second win on the LIV Golf league at the Orlando Invitational, which fetched him a $4 million prize money paycheck.

He finished T11 in the Adelaide Invitational and followed it with a solo third leaderboard finish at the Singapore Invitational. Overall, he has recorded four Top-10 finishes this season.

His worst performances came at the Greenbrier and Bedminster Invitationals, where he finished T38 on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Brooks Koepka in the 2023 season on the LIV Golf league:

Mayakoba Invitational - T27

Tucson Invitational - T24

Orlando Invitational - 1 (Winner)

Adelaide Invitational - T11

Singapore Invitational - 3

Tulsa Invitational - T5

DC Invitational - T12

Andalucía Invitational - 3

London Invitational - T17

Greenbrier Invitational - T38

Bedminster Invitational - T38

Chicago Invitational - T24.

Brooks Koepka also earned invitations to all four Majors this season. At the first Major tournament at Augusta National, he finished tied for second alongside Phil Mickelson. This performance was also his second runner-up finish in all the Masters Tournament appearances.

Later on, while playing at the Oak Hill Country Club, he registered his third PGA Championship win. He also became the first LIV Golf player to win a Major tournament.

The Florida-born golfer had a decent outing at the US Open. He recorded a T17 finish in the tournament. However, in the final Major tournament of the season, The Open Championship, Brooks Koepka had a tough outing earning his T64 rank on the leaderboard.

He was also part of the Team United States at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in the 2023 Ryder Cup. He returned with a 1-1-1 record and his team lost against the Luke Donald-led European side.