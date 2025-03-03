Brooks Koepka wants to exit LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour as Masters winner drops a bombshell claim

Brooks Koepka has been an integral part of LIV Golf since June 2022. Koepka, 34, has won five events on the Saudi-backed tour and currently leads Smash GC. While the American golfer has made quite a name for himself playing at LIV, it seems like he now wants an exit.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a statement from Fred Couples. In his statement, Copules revealed he speaks to Koepka all the time, and further claimed that the LIV Golfer wants to return to the PGA Tour.

The statement from Couples read:

🚨👀⛳️ JUST IN: Fred Couples reveals that Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA TOUR: “I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour. (Via KJR 93.3 FM)

You can check the post on X below:

Before joining LIV Golf in 2022, Brooks Koepka had been associated with the PGA Tour for nearly eight years. In his time on the Tour, Koepka won a total of nine events. This also includes four Major championships, and he later made this figure five when he won his third PGA Championship, but as a LIV Golfer.

As of this writing, there is no official statement about Brooks Koepka moving to LIV Golf. In his last appearance on the golf course, Kopeka was spotted leading Smash GC at LIV Golf Adelaide. He is now scheduled to lead his team in this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong.

How much did Brooks Koepka earn at LIV Golf Adelaide?

The LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka earned $470,500 for his T7 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for this event:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

