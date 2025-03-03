Brooks Koepka wants to exit LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour as Masters winner drops a bombshell claim

Brooks Koepka has been an integral part of LIV Golf since June 2022. Koepka, 34, has won five events on the Saudi-backed tour and currently leads Smash GC. While the American golfer has made quite a name for himself playing at LIV, it seems like he now wants an exit.
On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a statement from Fred Couples. In his statement, Copules revealed he speaks to Koepka all the time, and further claimed that the LIV Golfer wants to return to the PGA Tour.
The statement from Couples read:
🚨👀⛳️ JUST IN: Fred Couples reveals that Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA TOUR: “I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour. (Via KJR 93.3 FM)
You can check the post on X below:
Before joining LIV Golf in 2022, Brooks Koepka had been associated with the PGA Tour for nearly eight years. In his time on the Tour, Koepka won a total of nine events. This also includes four Major championships, and he later made this figure five when he won his third PGA Championship, but as a LIV Golfer.
As of this writing, there is no official statement about Brooks Koepka moving to LIV Golf. In his last appearance on the golf course, Kopeka was spotted leading Smash GC at LIV Golf Adelaide. He is now scheduled to lead his team in this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong.
How much did Brooks Koepka earn at LIV Golf Adelaide?
The LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka earned $470,500 for his T7 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for this event:
Individual:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000
Team:
- 1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000
- 2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000
- 3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000