Brooks Koepka welcomes Talor Gooch as Smash GC trade out Matthew Wolff for the upcoming LIV Golf season

Brooks Koepka has a new teammate at Smash GC, as Matthew Wolff has been traded to the RangeGoats GC in exchange for Talor Gooch. The allegedly troubled relationship between Koepka and Matt Wolff finally comes to an end after a less-than-ideal 2023 season.

Talor Gooch is the 2023 Player of the Year in the LIV Series. Gooch won three tournaments in 2023, including back-to-back wins in Australia and Singapore. His consistent performances and three worldwide tournament wins landed him the individual title for the RangeGoats GC.

Speaking about the trade, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka said via Golf Monthly:

"Bringing Talor in, Smash GC goes from a contender to a juggernaut in 2024. He's the ultimate competitor, a three-time LIV Golf tournament winner and crowned the Individual Champion. We had our own battles on the course last season; I'd be lying if I didn't say how excited I am to see him on the podium for our squad now."

Brooks Koepka also congratulated his new teammate Talor Gooch in a story on Instagram. Koepka will now play alongside Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak.

Brooks Koepka's Instagram Story

Team captains Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson all partake in trades for 2024 LIV Golf Season

It has also been a busy day for RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson, who made not one but two trades. He traded Talor Gooch for Matt Wolff and Harold Varner III for Peter Uihlein. Peter Uihlein joins RangeGoats GC from Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC.

Bubba Watson said to Golf Monthly about the trades:

"We’re excited to have Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein join RangeGoats GC. They are both very talented players and good people that I have gotten to know better since joining LIV."

Watson found the most use in making two separate trades, enhancing his team further for the 2024 season. He added:

"When we realized it was possible to get both Matt and Peter via separate transactions, we felt it could be a good long-term move for the RangeGoats, both on and off the course. The only bad thing is, I might be the shortest hitter on the team."

Dustin Johnson will now be playing alongside Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez in the 4Aces team.