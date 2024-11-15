Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims posts hilarious antics with her “plus 1” from the SI event

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in New York. At the event, she was accompanied by her best friend, Kate Fishel, who was also her "plus one" for the evening.

Jena Sims has been married to Brooks Koepka for over two years. She is quite popular on social media, with more than 300K followers on Instagram. She is also an actor and has modeled for Sports Illustrated.

On Thursday, November 14, Sims shared several photographs from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event on the Instagram story. In one of the pictures, she referred to her friend Kate Fishel as her "plus one" for the evening.

"When your best friend is your plus 1.. nailed it @katehavness," she wrote.

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shares a photograph from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event (Image via instagram@jenamsims)

Sims shared a few more pictures from the evening.

Image via Instagram@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims tries Halloween outfits in association with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Recently, Jena Sims tried several swimsuits with Halloween-themed looks. The first look she tried was inspired by American rugby union player Ilona Maher, featuring a US rugby team-colored swimsuit. The next look was a black bikini with an Emily in Paris theme. The third and final look was a white bikini, where she recreated an alien look.

Here's the clip:

Sims, who has written "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie" in her Instagram bio, has done several photoshoots with the popular magazine since her debut in May this year.

As for Brooks Koepka, he is currently out of action, having last played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he tied for tenth. He had a decent LIV Golf season, winning two titles and making three more top-ten finishes, ending the season fifth in the standings.

Koepka had an underwhelming performance in the majors, failing to secure any top-25 finishes. He tied for 26th at the US Open and the PGA Championship while finishing outside the top 40 at the Masters Tournament and the Open Championship.

The 34-year-old golfer will be back in action next month at The Showdown. The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf exhibition event will feature him and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler from the PGA Tour. The event will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on December 17, with TNT Sports broadcasting it.

