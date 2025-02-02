Brooks Kopeka's wife Jena Sims wins hearts with adorable father-son moment in new Instagram post

Jena Sims shared a heart-touching father-son moment from her trip overseas. Brooks Koepka took his wife Sims and their son Crew on a trip before the LIV Golf Riyadh. Sims posted several stories from the trip, giving glimpses of her outfit choices. Recently, she shared another story, but it wasn't about her clothing this time.

She shared a photo of a Koepka-Crew moment. Brooks Koepka was seen in a black T-shirt paired with shorts lying while holding Crew. He extended his hand towards the sea and showed his son the sunset. The photo was shared with a heart emoticon.

Brooks Koepka and Crew ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Previously, Sims also shared Instagram stories of her outfits from the trip. She uploaded a photo of a black Alyss Maxi Dress and paired it with sandals. She also shared pictures of a green and pink bikini paired with a see-through shirt and trousers.

Sims also shared a clothing-based reel on her Instagram before she started the trip. She showed what she packed for the trip, with the first outfit being a black T-shirt paired with grey joggers. The next was a grey top with a grey skirt followed by a white crop T-shirt with blue denims and a black jacket.

The next outfit was a beige top with a beige skirt and after that, she wore a white top with a white jacket and blue denims. She showed a few more clothing choices in the reel and captioned it:

“Any guesses?”

Jena Sims also posted other updates from the trip on her Instagram handle with 310k followers.

When Jena Sims shared her clothing options for the Christmas Eve

Jena Sims showed her fashionable self yet again before Christmas. She uploaded a reel on her Instagram profile showing five clothing options for Christmas Eve. The first outfit was ‘ornament swap with the girls’; she wore a red top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Next, she wore a grey dress, a black blazer, and white shoes. She named the outfit ‘white elephant party’.

“There’s fashion and then there’s holiday fashion and SI Swimsuit model @jenasims has absolutely nailed it! ✨💃The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about.To shop her perfectly curated holiday lookbook head to the link in our bio. #12DaysOfSwimsuit," she wrote.

The third outfit was categorized as ‘on the plane’ and she wore a beige top with a grey side slit skirt. The fourth outfit was a black cutout dress with heels and the outfit was named ‘running into your ex’. The fifth outfit was called ‘last minute Christmas shopping' as she wore a white dress with white boots.

