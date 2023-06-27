“Brutal swing”: Golf fans react as Phil Mickelson hits the green at Valderrama

LIV Golf is off to one of the finest golf courses for its next event, and Phil Mickelson is looking to make a comeback after a rather depressing US Open weekend. LIV Golf will be going to the Real Club Valderrama in Spain, the home of several golf tournaments and one of the best courses in Europe.

Phil Mickelson has already made the trip to Valderrama twice: once at the 1997 Ryder Cup and again at the 1999 WGC American Express Championship.

The six-time major champion will be looking for his first win on the Valderrama course, and his warmup shots are already impressing the crowds.

Fans were quick to point out that Phil Mickelson is back, not letting the US Open performance get him down.

Fans praised the distance his ball went as he swung hard during his practice sessions. Others were not so impressed, possibly because his ball went off track.

"Looks like that one is heading to Portugal. Brutal swing."

"this shows Phil is back, hitting bombs 50 yards left--maybe a top 40 is in his future one day"

Phil Mickelson hopes to bounce back from disappointing US Open performance

Phil Mickelson will be looking to take a win this weekend, both individually and with his team. The timing to improve his performance is crucial after facing a tough time at the US Open. It is the only major that he has not won during his career.

Mickelson has also never finished inside fifth place at LIV Golf, and he will be looking to change that this weekend. However, he has shown glimpses of absolute excellence over several events, including a fantastic second-place finish at the 2023 Masters.

Sergio Garcia, however, is a hot favorite to win the event. In his 15 professional starts on the course, he has finished in the top ten 14 times, including three wins that he picked up at the Andalucía Masters in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

The event will be held from June 30 to July 2 at the Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. The field of 48 golfers will be playing for a whopping $25 million prize purse.

