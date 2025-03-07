Bryson DeChambeau has 1-word reaction to his ball speed being slower than a badminton smash

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling this week. Ahead of the tournament, DeChambeau who boasts over one million YouTube subscribers, featured in a hilarious video for LIV.

On X, the official handle of LIV Golf uploaded a video in which the 2024 U.S. Open winner had to answer whether his ball speed was faster than some of the fastest things on the planet.

When Bryson DeChambeau was asked if his ball speed was faster than a badminton smash, he said, "Oh, I'm faster!" However, when he learned he is slower by over 100 MPH, DeChambeau hilariously said:

"What?"

You can check Bryson DeChambeau's reaction below:

Bryson DeChambeau made the headlines lately after rumors suggested he was looking to return to the PGA Tour after his contract with LIV expires in 2026. However, ahead of LIV Hong Kong, DeChambeau put an end to the rumors.

DeChambeau said he was excited for LIV Golf's future and insisted he wanted to create a lasting legacy that impact millions of golfers.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau paired with in Round 1 of LIV Golf Hong Kong?

In Round 1 of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Bryson DeChambeau will tee off from Hole 2 at 12:15 PM local time. DeChambeau, 31, will be paired alongside Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC). Here is a detailed look at the pairings:

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Hole 2: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Hole 3: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Hole 4: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Hole 5: Talor Gooch (Smash GC), Anthony Kim (Wild Card), Chieh-Po Lee (Wild Card)

Hole 6: Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Hole 7: Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Hole 8: Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Hole 9: Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Hole 10: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Hole 11: Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 12: Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Hole 13: Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Hole 14: Ollie Schniederjans (Iron Heads GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 15: Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Hole 16: Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC)

Hole 17: Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC)

Hole 18: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Phil Mickelson (4Aces GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)

