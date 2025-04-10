Bryson DeChambeau admits equipment uncertainty ahead of the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau, also known as The Scientist, admitted equipment uncertainty ahead of the Masters 2025. The LIV Golf player is making his ninth appearance at the Augusta National this week.

The two-time major champion hasn't finalised his driver he'd be using this week and is focused on fine-tuning his driver to match his high swing speeds. In the pre-tournament press conference, the 31-year-old said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm testing some drivers right now to find the best thing that I can use for me this week."

DeChambeau said that his practice routine changes based on what’s working, and he keeps testing his game's sensitivity and comfort through varied drills. In the practice session at Augusta, he was seen testing multiple driver heads, marking each with a red Sharpie to track their performance. Talking about it, he said:

"Man, it's just trying to get that dialed-in head, that perfect head. Been working a lot on some equipment stuff, and super close."

"For my speeds, it's just so tedious, and they have to be so precisely measured and defined. It's tough; the manufacturing process is not easy. It's one of those where for speeds of my caliber, it has to be super precise. So I'm testing different heads to see how it reacts, how I feel, how it feels in my hands," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau also experimented with his golf balls to enhance performance under varying conditions. In March, he switched from the Pro V1x Left Dash to the regular Pro V1x. Talking about the Pro V1x, he said it was "most consistent" for him at the press conference at the recently held LIV Golf Miami.

Bryson DeChambeau says he is "in a great place" heading into the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau had a splendid run at the major championships last year. He tied for sixth at the Augusta National, then finished as a runner-up at the PGA Championship and won his second major at the Pinehurst No. 2.

In the pre-tournament press conference, he was asked how his current form compares to his consistent high-level play during the first three majors last year.

"Knock on wood, I feel like I'm in a great place. I don't know what else to say."

He comes to the tournament after a T5 finish at the LIV Golf Miami.

"I'm excited. I played well last week, and hopefully that translates into this week. You never know, right? Every week is going to be different for a Tour player, but hopefully I have all the pieces dialed in together before Thursday," he added.

In eight starts at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has just one top-10 finish and two top-25 finishes. Here's a look at his performances at Augusta National in past years:

2016: T21 (293, +5)

2018: T38 (291, +3)

2019: T29 (284, −4)

2020: T34 (286, −2)

2021: T46 (293, +5)

2022: Missed Cut (156, +12)

2023: Missed Cut (148, +4)

2024: T6 (286, −2)

