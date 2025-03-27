Bryson DeChambeau ‘almost’ makes a hole-in-one off the stage at popular clothing brand’s event

Bryson DeChambeau 'almost' made a hole-in-one at a Reebok event on Monday. The LIV Golfer became a Reebok ambassador in December 2024 when the popular clothing brand announced a long-term partnership with DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC.

In his recent Instagram story, DeChambeau, dressed in a white Reebok sweatshirt and shorts, could be seen on a stage at the Reebok event. He was standing near a large screen with action-filled stills of himself.

In the clip, the 30-year-old could be seen preparing for a swing and aiming for a miniature green just steps away from the stage. He took the shot, and the ball rolled towards the hole but missed by a hair. DeChambeau captioned the story:

"I almost had it…"

Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram Story

In another Instagram story, DeChambeau posted a picture of him standing next to artwork. The art had the number "1" with his monochrome image mid-swing. He wrote:

"Had a great time this morning at the @reebok brand summit!"

DeChambeau also gave credit to the artist Ben Labuzzetta and wrote:

"Big shout out to @ben.labuzzetta for this incredible art piece!"

Reebok is the official sponsor for both clothing and shoes for the LIV Golfer and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC. Talking about the partnership, DeChambeau said, via Reebok:

"I'm proud to partner with Reebok to usher in the brand’s return to golf. When looking for a partner for Crushers GC, we wanted to find a brand that aligns with our vision for golf’s future and has the ability to increase visibility of the game around the world, and Reebok was the perfect fit."

DeChambeau further said that given Reebok's strong history of challenging sports norms, he looked forward to seeing how he could work together with the brand to elevate the game of golf.

Where will Bryson DeChambeau compete next?

Bryson DeChambeau will next compete at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, Florida, from Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 6.

DeChambeau will move to Georgia from Miami for the 2025 Masters tournament at Augusta National. The major championship will be held from April 10 to 13.

"Yeah. I'm excited. I'm ready. I feel like I'm ready at least. I've made some switches with the golf ball, and this week we're trying it out. It's been pretty solid so far, so we'll see how that works. But I'm just comfortable. I'm excited is really what it comes down to. However the cards play out, they'll play out, but I am genuinely excited for this year," Bryson DeChambeau said, via ASAP Sports.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances at the Masters tournament.

2016 : T21 (293, +5)

: T21 (293, +5) 2018 : T38 (291, +3)

: T38 (291, +3) 2019 : T29 (284, +4)

: T29 (284, +4) 2020 : T34 (286, +6)

: T34 (286, +6) 2021 : T46 (293, +5)

: T46 (293, +5) 2022 : MC (156, +12)

: MC (156, +12) 2023 : MC (148, +4)

: MC (148, +4) 2024: T6 (286, -2)

