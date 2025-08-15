Bryson DeChambeau announces exciting news in collaboration with $4M worth actor

Bryson DeChambeau announced exciting news in collaboration with the $4 million actor (via Celebrity Net Worth), Christopher McDonald. He isn't playing in any event this week, and the LIV golfer shared a new collaboration on his Instagram handle.
On his Instagram story, DeChambeau shared a picture with McDonald, who was the antagonist in the movie Happy Gilmore, in the character of Shooter McGavin. After the launch of Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025, the Scientist shook hands with McDonald to launch a Subway commercial.
The Instagram story also had a caption:
“Have y’ll seen my @subway commercial yet?”
This year, Bryson DeChambeau played a full season in the LIV league and four PGA Tour majors, where he missed the cut at the U.S. Open. His next LIV Golf event is the LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will take place from August 15 to 17.
How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in 2025 season?
Bryson DeChambeau played four majors on the PGA Tour in 2025, including his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he landed in T2. Apart from this, in the LIV Golf League, he won the Korea event, and his second-best finish came at the LIV Golf Mexico City.
Here's a list of DeChambeau's 2025 performances:
2025 LIV tournaments
- LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6; 69, 66, and 68, 13-under
- LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T18; 68, 73, and 71, 4-under
- LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf: T20; 66, 67, and 70, 7-under
- LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10; 74, 65, and 67, 7-under
- LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf course: Fifth place finish; 69, 70, and 75, 2-under
- LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: T2; 63, 66, and 71, 13-under
- LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner; 65, 6,6 and 66, 19-under
- LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4; 66, 69, and 65, 13-under
- LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T9; 72, 72, and 68, 4-under
- LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T30; 70, 72, and 74, 3-over
- LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11; 68, 69, and 69, 7-under
- LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T13; 68, 68, and 74, 3-under
2025 PGA Tour tournaments
- Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5; 69, 68, 69, and 75, 7-under
- PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2; 71, 68, 69, and 70, 6-under
- US Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut
- The Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T10; 75, 65, 68, and 64, 9-under