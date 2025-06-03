Bryson DeChambeau appears in billboards around Dallas to promote LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau was seen on billboards in Dallas to promote the new LIV Golf event. He last played at the LIV Golf Korea and won the tournament by defeating Charles Howell III with a two-shot lead. His upcoming LIV ventures are the LIV Golf Virginia in June and the LIV Golf Dallas in the last week of June.

Before the LIV Golf Dallas event, the golfer promoted the event by featuring in the banner. An X account, Josh Carpenter, shared a photo of the banner on June 3. The post was also captioned with a write-up:

“Meanwhile, there are new billboards in the Dallas area with DeChambeau promoting LIV Dallas later in June.”

Before the LIV Golf Dallas, DeChambeau will play at the PGA Tour’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas, from June 12 to 15. He is the defending champion, as he won the 2024 U.S. Open.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau defeated Rory McIlroy with a one-shot lead. His score was 6-under, and he shot 67 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 69 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three in the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 67 and 71 with six birdies and two birdies, respectively.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau played seven LIV tournaments in 2025 so far including a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T18 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, a T10 at the LIV Golf Singapore, a fifth-place finish at the LIV Golf Miami and a T2 at the LIV Golf Mexico City with 13-under, 4-under, 7-under, 2-under and 13-under, respectively.

Here's the entire list of DeChambeau's performances in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6, 69-66-68, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T18, 68-73-71, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20, 66-67-70, 203 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T10, 74-65-67, 206 (-7)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 5, 69-70-75, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T2, 63-66-71, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner, 65-66-66, 197 (-19)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5, 69-68-69-75, 281 (-7)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2, 71-68-69-70, 278 (-6)

