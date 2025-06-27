Bryson DeChambeau backs Nelly Korda’s take on ‘diabolical’ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 venue

Bryson DeChambeau has echoed Nelly Korda's sentiments on the difficulty of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 venue, Field Ranch East. The ace golfer recently said the course was quite difficult and labelled the greens as 'diabolical'.

DeChambeau is in Dallas, Texas, this week for the next LIV Golf event, which begins on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club. This is his first start since missing the cut at the US Open earlier this month.

On Thursday, June 26, during the pre-event press conference of LIV Golf Dallas, DeChambeau was asked if Field Ranch East was good enough to host a PGA Championship. For the uninitiated, the venue received a lot of criticism from LPGA stars, with many blaming the setup for the slow pace of play.

"Man, I'd have to do more research on that to fully give my best assessment, but I think it's a difficult test of golf," he said. "They can get that golf course playing incredibly tough.

"It'll be a tough challenge with unique variables at play. Again, those greens are quite diabolical, too. The edges of the greens roll off pretty hard. Man, it'll be a tough test of golf but one that I think we're excited to try and conquer."

Notably, Korda had labeled the venue "unplayable" after a difficult outing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She said, as per Golfweek:

"The hole locations are kind of in almost impossible positions, where not many people are hitting the greens, so obviously it's going to take a lot more time."

It is pertinent to note that Field Ranch East is set to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and will return as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship venue in 2031.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Round 1?

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Carlos Ortiz and Tyrrell Hatton for the first round of LIV Golf Dallas. The trio will tee off on Friday from the first hole at 11:16 a.m. ET.

DeChambeau has been in incredible form on the LIV Golf circuit this season. He has posted six top-10 finishes in eight starts, including a title win at LIV Golf Korea.

Here’s a look at Bryson DeChambeau’s performance this LIV season so far:

LIV Golf Riyadh – T6

– T6 LIV Golf Adelaide – T18

– T18 LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20

– T20 LIV Golf Singapore – T10

– T10 LIV Golf Miami – 5

– 5 LIV Golf Mexico City – T2

– T2 LIV Golf Korea – 1

– 1 LIV Golf Virginia – T4

