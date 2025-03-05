Bryson DeChambeau backs Scottish golf course amid plans to dismantle it: "I know it's super important"

Bryson DeChambeau has stood for a wonderful cause and backed a Scottish golf course as the council plans to dismantle it. DeChambeau talked and urged the public to save Dalmuir Municipal Golf Course. The public golf course faces closure as the West Dunbartonshire Council continues to think about the decision.

Ad

Craig Connelly, former caddie for Paul Casey and other pros, has grown up in this area and played on this golf course. He shared the video of Bryson Dehambeau urging people to get behind the American star and save the golf course.

DeChambeau said people don't realize how important public golf courses are to the ecosystem and the impact golf can have on character development, personal growth, and other things.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I think it's important for people to understand that if you don't have golf courses like Dalmuir, and a community like Dalmuir, it's difficult to continue to grow not only just a sport but a community," Bryson said in the video shared by Connelly.

"This golf course is super important. I know it's super important, and I hope that people can understand how important it is for your community to go out and sign that petition.

Ad

"Keep this golf course alive, keep it in existence. It's so important for everybody's sake. Not just to sell whatever it is you guys sell, but to create an amazing community that you can grow, work around, and come together to make a different future for your generations to come," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau is one of the most influential golfers in professional golf. The 31-year-old golfer is using social media to perfection with 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over 1.74 million subscribers on YouTube. Hence, the LIV Golfer supporting this issue will attract global attention.

Ad

Who is Bryson DeChambeau teeing off in the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Bryson DeChambeau will be headlining the field at LIV Golf Hong Kong - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. The first round will have a shotgun start at 12:15 PM local time.

Ad

Here are the groupings for round one of the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm Hole 2: Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen

Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen Hole 3: Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak

Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak Hole 4: Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer Hole 5: Talor Gooch, Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee

Talor Gooch, Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee Hole 6: Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones Hole 7: Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester

Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester Hole 8: Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Hole 9: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield Hole 10: Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele Hole 11: Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell

Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell Hole 12: Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton Hole 13: Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup

Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup Hole 14: Ollie Schniederjans, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee

Ollie Schniederjans, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee Hole 15: Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira Hole 16: Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Luis Masaveu

Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Luis Masaveu Hole 17: Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III Hole 18: Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback