Bryson DeChambeau begins his 2025 Ryder Cup team campaign with a 3-word message

Bryson DeChambeau is back at Bethpage Black, ready to represent Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup from September 26-28 in Farmingdale, New York. After missing out on selection in 2023, the LIV star will make his third Ryder Cup appearance, having previously played in 2018 and 2021.In his two previous appearances, Bryson DeChambeau has one team win and one loss. Individually, he has two wins, three losses, and one tie, earning 2.5 points, which is 41.7 percent of the possible total and ranks him 61st on the all-time Ryder Cup points list.Ahead of the event, he shared a seven-slide Instagram carousel highlighting moments from his Ryder Cup seasons, captioning it:“We’re so back #TeamUSA.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryson DeChambeau led the U.S. team during Monday’s official practice session. He teed off first in the opening fourball with Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young around 8:30 am. About fifteen minutes later, Harris English, Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler, and J.J. Spaun headed out, followed by Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele at 9:00 am.When Keegan Bradley praised Bryson DeChambeauTwo weeks ago, the U.S. Ryder Cup squad used the Procore Championship in Napa, California, as a final tune-up ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Ten of the 12 team members competed, but Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele were absent. DeChambeau could not play due to his PGA Tour suspension linked to LIV Golf, yet he still made the trip to Napa to stay close to the team.Bradley praised DeChambeau’s commitment, saying he has gone the extra mile to support the team, despite the awkward situation surrounding his career.&quot;Bryson was there last night. He’s been incredible. He’s been more than willing to go above and beyond for this team. I think it’s a testament to what a good teammate Bryson is,” Bradley said.&quot;I think it’s actually really cool to see, for the guys to see - it’s easy for the guys to come play here and come to dinner. Bryson’s got to get on a plane, he’s got to come to these meetings and I think it’s a great thing, shows the commitment in that Bryson has for the team.&quot;The US Team captain also said that DeChambeau’s involvement has been valuable for team bonding.&quot;He’s going to be a huge asset for us. Obviously from the standpoint of how good of a player he is, but also he’s fun to be around, he’s great to the younger guys. It’s fun for us to see Bryson in an atmosphere outside the golf course as well.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau’s form this season has been impressive. He sits third on the LIV Golf individual rankings, having secured a win in Korea, a runner-up finish in Mexico, and seven top-10 results overall. He also featured in all four majors, narrowly missing the cut at the US Open but securing top-10 finishes in the remaining three.