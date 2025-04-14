Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence after catastrophic Masters loss

Bryson DeChambeau entered the day at 10 under, a historic first Masters win well within reach. Standing in his way was a -12 Rory McIlroy, but DeChambeau made quick work of his counterpart, taking a one-stroke lead on the second hole of the day.

However, things turned sour from there. McIlroy took a five-stroke lead eventually as the LIV Golf star suffered a bit of a meltdown, going into the water and generally missing shots he normally makes. It resulted in a +3 showing on the day and DeChambeau finished four strokes back of the playoff.

After a day of coming to terms with a crushing defeat, the golfer finally said on X:

"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day. It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back."

As for his counterpart, he took the loss and supported McIlroy's historic feat. DeChambeau might've lost the head-to-head and the Major this time, but he's happy that the Irishman won. He said

"Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one."

The two went head-to-head at the US Open in 2024, with DeChambeau's 18th hole par serving as enough to get a one-stroke win after McIlroy lost his lead. This time, McIlroy did enough to avoid the meltdown.

Bryson DeChambeau reveals how locked in Rory McIlroy was

It may have not looked that way at first, but Rory McIlroy was in the zone on Sunday. With a career Grand Slam in sight, he shrugged off a terrible start that evaporated his two-stroke lead and another mid-round meltdown as well as a missed putt for the win to eventually get into a playoff. He won the Masters there over Justin Rose.

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy were playing partners (Image via Getty)

His playing partner Bryson DeChambeau got the closest look at how locked in McIlroy was. DeChambeau is a showman, someone who wants the crowd to get hyped and for his opponents to feel his presence.

McIlroy paid him no mind. DeChambeau said:

"No idea [how he's doing.] Didn't talk to me once all day. Eh, he wouldn't talk to me."

The strategy seems to have paid off. Rory McIlroy avoided a catastrophe, while Bryson DeChambeau struggled and slipped down the leaderboard. What was supposed to be a thrilling final pairing ended up not mattering all that much when it was said and done.

