Bryson DeChambeau building a 2 story driving range in Texas, also includes a restaurant and a short game area

Following a spectacular LIV Golf season, Bryson DeChambeau has now decided to focus on building a 2 story driving range for golf. The American golfer is a prominent name amongst a group planning to launch UnderPar, a 2-storey golf course with up-to-date facilities and a lot more.

UnderPar will serve as a competitor to the renowned Topgolf and will have its first location at Hawks Creek Golf Course, situated just outside Fort Worth. This is an ambitious project by DeChambeau which will include many extravagant facilities while offering customers an all-round golfing experience.

The potential project will require substantial investment and Bryson DeChambeau is the headline partner for it. However, the 30-year-old has had a successful LIV Golf campaign where he won 2 individual titles while also winning a team championship at the end of the season.

The proposed 2-story project is expected to be a 16,000 square-foot venue with an additional 42 hitting bays while also featuring a short game practice area. Interestingly, it will also include a fitness area, a golf academy, three bars, and an exclusive kitchen headlined by celebrity chef Christian Lehrmann.

The construction of the Bryson DeChambeau headlined project will start around the end of 2023 and is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months after that. UnderPar is expected to be a big project with locations spanning 30 cities across the country.

Bryson DeChambeau hopes to reduce cost barriers by introducing UnderPar to many locations around the country

Golf is an expensive sport to cherish and many casual players often end up spending quite a lot on courses and other places. Bryson DeChambeau is a passionate golfer who wants golf to be accessible to a majority of people in the country and believes reducing the cost is a great way to do that.

DeChambeau has partnered with municipally owned courses and hopes to offer an all-round golfing experience while keeping the cost in check. With many potential locations on the card, UnderPar has the potential to become a major player in the golfing market and could compete with the likes of Topgolf. Speaking to Golf Digest about making golf affordable for everyone, DeChambeau stated:

“Expense is a barrier to most things in life.”

DeChambeau further added via Golf Digest:

“It is an unusually high barrier to experience the joy of golf. UnderPar Life at Hawks Creek is the first of many locations designed to redefine access to golf by reducing cost barriers. Our initiatives are geared toward making golf more affordable, approachable, and enjoyable for everyone."