"Bryson DeChambeau can do everything but win" - Fans react to the golfer being present at SMU Mustangs' recent win

Bryson DeChambeau was recently seen attending a college football game between the Syracuse Orange and the SMU Mustangs. The golfer is an SMU alumnus, and he was once one of their most prominent student-athletes. SMU was able to dominate its football game against Syracuse and win by a total score of 31-18. While it's a massive win for SMU, all fans can talk about is DeChambeau's lack of wins this season.All of this began after an X page named Bryson Legion reported to the fans that Bryson DeChambeau was present during the SMU Mustangs' overwhelming victory. The X post reads,&quot;🚨🏈🐴 Bryson was in the house for the big SMU WIN! ✅ SMU: 31 Syracuse: 18&quot;Under the comments of this post, the fans started pointing out that Bryson DeChambeau has not been able to win in a long time and that only by visiting his college can he become a part of any win. Some fans have even said that LIV Golf destroyed the great golfer, which is one of the reasons why he choked during the Ryder Cup.Talking more about these fans' comments, here's a look at some of them:&quot;Bryson can do everything but win.&quot; One fan pointed out.Fact Finders @GolfSenatorLINK@BrysonLegion Bryson can do everything but win&quot;Very disappointed in you, Bryson, very disappointed @brysondech and you know why 🫵🏻👁️👁️,&quot; another fan stated.Sirod Lujo @StreatTaylorLINK@BrysonLegion Very disappointed in you Bryson, very disappointed @brysondech and you know why 🫵🏻👁️👁️&quot;At least he got to experience a win this week 😂😂😂😂,&quot; one fan pointed out.KnightsofGolf @Knightsofgolf1LINK@BrysonLegion At least he got to experience a win this week 😂😂😂😂&quot;“Big” win? Lololololololololololololol,&quot; one fan joked about it.Critaper @Critaper99LINK@BrysonLegion “Big” win? Lololololololololololololol&quot;Liv ruined him.&quot; one fan claimedMr. MacReady @OoUuFanLINK@BrysonLegion @NUCLRGOLF Liv ruined him&quot;He chocked in the Ryder Cup. Shit his trousers.&quot; another fan pointed out.Jose @JoeMarie1313LINK@BrysonLegion He chocked in the Ryder Cup. Shit his trousers.Aside from attending the college football game, Bryson DeChambeau was also part of a major collaboration with a $10 million Chef.Bryson DeChambeau gets appreciated by Nick DiGiovanniRyder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches - Source: GettyBryson DeChambeau owns a big YouTube channel with 2.43 million subscribers. The golfer's channel has experienced an amazing growth in recent times, thanks to his numerous challenges, in which many well-known names like Adam Sandler and Donald Trump take part. On October 5, DeChambeau reposted an Instagram story from Nick DiGiovanni, who is worth $10 million (according to Forbes), about their new collaboration.In the story, DeChambeau can be seen wearing a kitchen apron and holding some delicious dishes that he appears to have prepared himself. DiGiovanni, who also has a popular YouTube channel with over 28.9 million subscribers, appreciated the golfer's dish and claimed that he can genuinely cook. The caption to his story read,&quot;@brysondechambeau can cook&quot;Talking more about the Instagram story, here's a look at it:Still taken from DeChambeau's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @brysondechambeau)Bryson DeChambeau's most recent official tournament was the LIV Golf Indianapolis, where he finished 14th overall with a total score of 13 under par.