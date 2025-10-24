Bryson DeChambeau claims AI 'can provide better insights than any professional coach'

  • home icon
By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Oct 24, 2025 16:58 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau has claimed that AI could provide better golf insights than any other professional coach. He has always been known to try out innovations in golf. Recently, the golfer was seen working with Google, using Gemini to polish his golf skills.

That would further cut off the expenses of coaches in elite golf. Recently, Flushing It reported DeChambeau's thoughts on X. In the post, he added how AI could help pick the best equipment. He said:

“From a teaching perspective, giving people the opportunity to get a lot better at the game of golf…for the future of AI and what it can do for each and every individual. Much value added material as possible and AI can help in doing that. AI can give you the ability to learn for almost free. So, whatever sport you’re doing, it can tell you what you’re doing wrong. It can teach people how to get better from a beginner all the way to a professional. It can teach me how to get better from a golf swing perspective. It can give me a better club fit if my equipment is not right.
“AI can provide better insights than any professional coach out there. For a human to process twenty five hundred metrics in less than thirty seconds is impossible. But AI can do that and tell you exactly what you need to know at that exact moment because day to day it could change. This is just the beginning. We’re literally at escape velocity with AI. We’re so close to having AI revolutionise, it’s already transformed our world, but really transform our world to a place that we don’t really see.”
Bryson DeChambeau ended by stating that humans would always control AI and guide it in the right direction. This week, he is not playing in any tournament. He last played at the 2025 Ryder Cup, where the Americans were defeated by the Europeans with a score of 15-13.

Bryson DeChambeau joined NBA star Stephen Curry for a round of golf

Bryson DeChambeau collaborated with American basketball point guard Stephen Curry for a round of golf. In October, the Scientist shared photos with Curry on his Instagram handle and mentioned that the golf content was for his Break 50 series on his YouTube channel.

Here's the Instagram post:

Before that, DeChambeau partnered with the Happy Gilmore lead actor, Adam Sandler. He uploaded an Instagram post with pictures from his day with Sandler and wrote that it was one of his favorite days on the golf course.

Bryson DeChambeau's last LIV Golf appearance was at the LIV Golf Michigan, where his team, Crushers GC, finished in second place.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

