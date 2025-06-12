Bryson DeChambeau criticized for a "stupid mistake" at the 2025 US Open by a 3-time European tour winner

Bryson DeChambeau's US Open title defense is not off to the best start. He's even to par through 11 holes in round one, which is perhaps fair given the difficult course, but it is not ideal for the defending champion.

He's tied for 11th and four back of the lead, but DeChambeau had the second-best odds of winning. He can easily turn it around, but his dubious start included a frustrating mistake that could've been avoided.

DeChambeau's ball on the fifth hole ended up in the crosswalk used for the fourth hole. The golfer had his caddie pick up the ball, but they didn't mark it. That forced the reigning champion to take relief just behind the walkway when he wanted to place it elsewhere.

Then, DeChambeau, as seen in the video below, placed the ball rather than dropping it. The rules state that the ball must be dropped from knee height, so the golfer had to do it all over again.

Sky Sports commentators couldn't believe what had just transpired. Andrew Coltart said via The Golfing Gazette:

"I’m just astounded he placed it. It’s just not natural."

Nick Dougherty, three-time European Tour champion, said:

"Whichever way you look at it, a fairly stupid mistake for a very intelligent man."

DeChambeau has since rebounded to get back to par and trail J.J. Spaun by just four, but a poor start (one bogey and two pars on the opening three holes) and this mistake prevented him from having a better go.

Bryson DeChambeau had a momentary lapse, and it cost him on the fifth hole. The reigning US Open champion committed an infraction that easily could've been avoided, and the commentating crew let him hear it.

Bryson DeChambeau made a mistake (Image via Imagn)

Aside from Nick Dougherty's brutal comment, Rich Beem added his own two cents via The Golfing Gazette:

"Just going through that whole sequence again, he had his caddie pick up his golf ball without actually marking the position it was at, but if you’re going to take relief why would he take it so close to where it was. Why not take it an extra five yards back."

Andrew Coltart then added:

"Yeah very bizarre scenes there for Bryson DeChambeau, he does that to us doesn’t he, he likes to keep us guessing."

The entire issue began by not marking the ball, which is a frequently done activity that golfers of Bryson DeChambeau's caliber rarely forget to do.

