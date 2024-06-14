Bryson DeChambeau details losing his yardage book at the US Open start - “It's not a superstitious thing”

On Thursday, June 13, Bryson DeChambeau found himself in a tense situation during the opening round of the US Open as he misplaced his yardage book. However, thanks to his caddie Greg Bodine, who had a backup ready.

DeChambeau had a great start at yet another major this year, firing a 3-under 67 in the first round of the US Open. He finished just two strokes back after the conclusion of the day's play. However, the start of the day was a bit worrisome as he realized he had no yardage book with him, which could have been a tense situation had his caddie not brought a backup.

DeChambeau detailed the incident in the post-round interview on Thursday. He said:

Trending

"I was okay, my caddy has a backup it's all good. But definitely it's a bit of a comfort thing, it's not a superstitious thing. But losing it was like that's the first time I've done that in a long time. I just left it in the car.

"Usually I'm not going into a car before playing my round. So it just must have fallen out when I got out. And it is what it is. So luckily I got it back, thanks to the officers."

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the US Open on Friday?

Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with Viktor Hovland and Max Homa for the second round of the US Open 2024. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 14, from the first tee at 7:40 am ET.

DeChambeau has had two straight top-ten finishes at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship, respectively. At Augusta National, he tied for sixth place and made a runner-up finish at the Valhalla Golf Club. This time, he'll be looking to finally win his second major after coming close twice this year. For the uninitiated, DeChambeau won the US Open in 2020.

While Bryson DeChambeau had a great start at Pinehurst, Max Homa carded a 1-over 71 and was tied for 34th. Hovland was the poorest in the group, carding an 8-over 78 in the opening round. He will need a strong second round to make it inside the cutline.

As of now, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy have the early one-shot lead after shooting 5-under 65. Ludvig Aberg is one shot back, while DeChambeau is tied with Matthieu Pavon at T4.