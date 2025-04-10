Bryson DeChambeau drops a 1-word statement about chasing a potential green jacket at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up to play at the Masters 2025. The LIV golfer will tee off for the event on Thursday, April 10 with its first round and ahead of that, he opened up about his strategy to play in the event.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Kira K. Dixon, Bryson DeChambeau discussed his plans for the Augusta event. Toward the end of their conversation, the host asked the two-time Major winner about his thoughts in mind as he was heading to tee off this week.

In response, DeChambeau just had a single one-word reply. He said (14:34):

"Patience"

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau won the Major at the US Open in 2024 and is one of the top favorites for the Masters 2025. Per CBS Sports, his odds for the event are +2000. Also, he has so far been playing fairly well on the LIV Golf in 2025.

In 2025, DeChambeau kick-started his season in the Saudi league at the Riyadh event, where he settled in the T6 position. He then secured the T18 place at the Adelaide event followed by T20 and T10 at the Hong Kong and Singapore events, respectively. In his last outing in Miami, he was settled in solo fifth place.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau shares his experience of playing at the Augusta National

Augusta National is one of the most prestigious golf courses, and this week the players will tee off at the venue. Ahead of the 2025 Masters in a pre-tournament press conference held on April 8, Bryson DeChambeau reflected on his experience playing at the Augusta National. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It's a special place. I think a lot of players revere this one. They want to win -- this is the tournament to win because it's held at the same place, the way they take care of players, the way they talk about the competition."

"I don't know any other way to describe it other than it's an incredibly special, unique place that we all feel there's just different energy that's here, and we all want to be a part of it," he added.

Ad

DeChambeau made his debut at the Masters in 2016 as an amateur and he settled in T21 place. He later returned to the venue in 2018 and secured the T38 place followed by T29 in 2019. However, his best so far came last year, when he settled in T6 place.

The American was phenomenal playing at the Majors in 2024; he won the US Open, was the runner-up at the PGA Championship, and settled T6 at the Masters but missed the cut at The Open Championship. It would be interesting to see how things are for him in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More