"Bryson DeChambeau has earned his spot"; "That's not a favor" – Fans react to 2-time major champ being confirmed for US Ryder Cup team

Bryson DeChambeau’s strong 2025 season just got even better. After a T10 finish at the Open Championship, it has been confirmed that the LIV Golf star will represent Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup.U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley told Sports Illustrated that Bryson DeChambeau is locked in for the event at Bethpage Black this September. Bradley said:“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup….He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”DeChambeau earned the spot with consistent performances this year, including three top-10 finishes at the majors—a T5 at the Masters, runner-up at the PGA Championship, and a T10 at Royal Portrush after closing with a bogey-free 64 (-7).NUCLR Golf shared the news on X, sparking reactions from golf fans.&quot;Bryson has earned his spot on the team,” one wrote.Another echoed the sentiment, writing,&quot;NOT a LIV fan but he's worthy of a spot, as a matter of fact, he the only guy on LIV I would like back on the tour.&quot;&quot;I would hope so. Leaving him off would be one of the dumbest things he could possibly do,” a fan added.Another chimed in,&quot;Great choice by Keegan.&quot;&quot;Not a Bryson fan but he’s perfect for a Ryder Cup. It will be fun to have him!&quot; commented another.One summed it up:&quot;That's not a favor, BAD earned it.&quot;The 45th Ryder Cup will be played from September 26–28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.Bryson DeChambeau locked in for Ryder Cup despite ranking uncertaintyBryson DeChambeau is confirmed for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup, even though his LIV Golf schedule means he won’t earn more qualifying points before the automatic spots are finalized next month. With PGA Tour players still able to secure points in four upcoming events, including the FedEx Cup Playoffs, DeChambeau would need a captain’s pick if he slips out of the top ranks.Speaking about his Ryder Cup return, Bryson DeChambeau said:&quot;I hope I can bring a lot of energy. And a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA.&quot;He also shared that U.S. captain Keegan Bradley had sent an inspiring message to American players hoping to make the team.&quot;He put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational...it's personal. It's a personal message. ...It meant a lot. This year's no joke. We're tired of it. We're tired of losing.&quot;The U.S. team will aim to reclaim the Ryder Cup after their loss to Europe in 2023 in Rome. DeChambeau was part of the winning squad at Whistling Straits in 2021. So far in 2025, Bryson DeChambeau has seven top-10 finishes in 10 LIV Golf events, including a win in Korea. He now turns his focus to LIV’s next tournament in England.